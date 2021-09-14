Autism research continues to stress basic science over improving interventions
My lifelong fascination with science centers on its potential to improve our lives in practical and meaningful ways. I began my career as a clinical and research psychologist focused on autism more than a generation ago, when autism research was rapidly expanding. It seemed inevitable that basic science investigating autism’s characteristics and causes would begin to yield insights that we could translate into increasingly effective interventions. I expected to witness a gradual shift from basic science toward studies of interventions that systematically targeted specific skills, behaviors and populations.www.spectrumnews.org
