CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Researchers create a MooLoo to toilet train cows

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avKal_0bvTtr3400

Anyone taking a trip to a ranch where cattle are raised knows that cows go to the bathroom a lot. Cows are also a large source of ammonia and other emissions that are considered to be indirect greenhouse gases. One of the challenges with ranching is that the accumulation of fecal matter and urine from cattle contaminates the soil and can contaminate local waterways.

One of the ways to help mitigate contamination of the soil and waterways is to confine cattle in a small area such as a barn to limit the exposure of their waste materials. Researchers have published an article showing that cattle can be trained to go to the bathroom in a small confined area, much like puppies can. By training cattle to go to the bathroom and a small area, the waste material can be collected and treated, reducing air pollution.

Paper co-author Jan Langbein is an animal psychologist at the Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology (FBN) in Germany, and he and his team have proven that contrary to the assumption that cattle aren’t capable of controlling urination and defecation, the creatures can learn a lot. In the paper, researchers trained cattle to use what they call a MooLoo to go to the bathroom.

The study involved a research team comprised of scientists from FBN, FLI in Germany, and the University of Auckland in New Zealand. They rewarded calves when they urinated in the latrine and allowed them to approach the latrine when they needed to urinate. The team recognizes that ammonia from cow urine isn’t a direct contributor to climate change. However, microbes in the soil convert cow urine into nitrous oxide, a major greenhouse gas behind methane and carbon dioxide.

The team says agriculture is the largest source of emissions, and over half of emissions from agriculture are directly attributed to livestock farming. During the research, the team encouraged the cattle to use the latrine by making urinating outside of the latrine unpleasant. They punished cows who urinated outside the latrine at first using in-ear headphones by playing a nasty sound.

However, the cattle didn’t care about the sound, but splashing them with water worked as a deterrent. Over a few weeks, the team trained 11 out of 16 calves in the experiment, finding that the cattle had a level of performance comparable to children and superior to that of very young children. Next, the team hopes to expand their experiment to an actual indoor cattle barn and larger outdoor systems.

Comments / 3

Related
Phys.org

Dog parasite is developing resistance to treatments

Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Hookworms are one of the most common parasites plaguing the companion animal world. They use their hooklike mouths to latch onto an animal's intestines, where they feast on tissue fluids and blood. Infected animals can experience dramatic weight loss, bloody stool, anemia and lethargy, among other issues.
ANIMALS
SlashGear

Researchers create a way to cook using lasers

Researchers from Columbia University have created a system that can cook food using lasers and leverages 3D printing technology to assemble foods. Researchers on the Digital Food team from the Creative Machines Lab have been working to build an autonomous digital personal chef. The team says that printers can produce ingredients at a millimeter precision, but there was no heating method with the same degree of resolution.
ELECTRONICS
959theriver.com

Can cows be potty trained?

Hey, it’s Rich Dale. I know people try to potty train dogs all the time. And it doesn’t take much effort to potty train a cat. And of course, people potty train people. But have you ever tried it on a cow? Or ever thought there was a need for it?
ANIMALS
Freethink

Scientists toilet-train cows to reduce air pollution

To combat the negative environmental impact of cow urine, researchers in Germany and New Zealand decided to try something radical: potty-training calves. “It’s usually assumed that cattle are not capable of controlling defecation or urination,” co-author Jan Langbein said in a press release. “Cattle, like many other animals or farm animals are quite clever and they can learn a lot. Why shouldn’t they be able to learn how to use a toilet?”
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Research Institute#Cows#Cattle#Fbn#Fli
Science Friday

Scientists Potty Train Cows To Lower Greenhouse Gasses

Scientists have known it for a long time: Cattle are a major source of nitrogen emissions, contributing to the global warming crisis. Alternatives have been tossed around for years: from eating less meat to feeding cows seaweed. Now, a new study out of Germany and New Zealand has a more outside-the-box solution: potty-training calves.
ANIMALS
Fast Company

Potty training cows could help reduce their pee-related pollution

Livestock farmers are faced with a trade-off known as the “climate killer conundrum”: On larger farms, which are more humane for animal rearing, greenhouse gas emissions are often higher. More space to roam means more space for cattle to urinate, much of which goes uncollected. And when the ammonia in that waste mixes with soil, it’s released into the air as nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas.
AGRICULTURE
Mic

Scientists are potty-training cows in an effort to save the planet

You probably already know that cow farts and burps are bad for the planet, emitting a shocking amount of methane with each passing flatulence. Well, guess what? Cow pee is also hurting the planet for similar reasons, and cows pee a lot. One way to address this problem is, apparently, to potty train the cows to use a toilet that can treat the urine so it does less damage.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
sciencealert.com

Scientists Figured Out How to Toilet Train Cows, And It's Totally Genius

The answer to both of these questions is yes - and doing so could help us address issues of water contamination and climate change. Cattle urine is high in nitrogen, and this contributes to a range of environmental problems. When cows are kept mainly outdoors, as they are in New...
GERMANY
Phys.org

Toilet training cows could help combat climate change

The answer to both of these questions is yes—and doing so could help us address issues of water contamination and climate change. Cattle urine is high in nitrogen, and this contributes to a range of environmental problems. When cows are kept mainly outdoors, as they are in New Zealand and...
ANIMALS
BBC

Climate change: Cows 'toilet trained' in bid to curb greenhouse gases

Cows have been taught to use a "MooLoo" as part of a study into the prevention of greenhouse gases. The toilet allowed researchers in Germany to collect and treat the urine. The ammonia from cows' urine turns into the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide when it's mixed with soil. Worldwide, about...
ANIMALS
Inhabitat.com

Potty-trained cows: A new approach to reduce emissions

In a recent study, scientists “potty-trained” cows in an attempt to reduce the animals’ greenhouse gas emissions. The study, published in Current Biology, included 16 calves trained to defecate in one spot. After several weeks of training, 11 out of 16 calves successfully learned to use the spot. Researchers suggested the calves that didn’t pick up the habit may just need more training to master the process.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Toilet training cows may reduce ammonia emissions

Farming cows has its disadvantages, particularly when it comes to disposing of the waste they produce. If cows range freely in the fields, their waste soon accumulates and contaminates soil and nearby waterways. If cows are kept in a barn instead, then the combination of their urine and feces produces ammonia, which is an undesirable gas.
AGRICULTURE
Cosmos

The new solution to climate change: Potty-training cows

Cows contribute massively greenhouse gases they produce. We’re not talking hot air here. It’s the No1 and No2s. Which is why potty training can be part of the solution. On farms, cows graze freely, but that also means they poo and pee freely too. Unfortunately, this waste often contaminates the soil and waterways.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Potty training cows to use a ‘MooLoo’ could save the planet

Potty training cows to use a bovine lavatory could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the planet, scientists have claimed. Researchers tried to potty train 16 calves using a “MooLoo” contraption of their own design. They successfully taught 11 of them to regularly use a latrine which captures their waste and disposes of it before it turns into nitrous oxide, the third most important greenhouse gas behind methane and carbon dioxide.
ANIMALS
New Scientist

Cows have been potty-trained to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Young cows have learned to urinate in a dedicated “latrine” that whisks the waste away before it can pollute waterways or trigger the release of harmful gases. Nitrates from livestock urine can contaminate groundwater, potentially threatening human health. What’s more, nitrous oxide that arises when livestock urine and faeces mix can cause respiratory problems and contribute to global warming.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Believe It or Not! Scientists Actually Potty Trained Cows

Random cow urine is a problem in Europe, and a New Zealand study released this week has figured how to solve that with potty training. In what started as a half-joking question on a radio talk show, a group of scientists published a study on livestock waste according to the journal Current Biology.
ANIMALS
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Pig farmers may be forced to cull animals amid abattoir gas shortage

Pig farmers may be forced to slaughter their own animals as abattoirs run out of the carbon dioxide that is used to stun them before slaughter, a farming boss has said. Rob Mutimer, who is the chairman of the National Pig Association, said that the government must act quickly to prevent the destruction of thousands of animals as farms face a “tsunami” of supply chain issues. The shortage of carbon dioxide follows the closure of two British fertiliser plants which produced CO2 as a by-product, with owners pointing to the hike in gas prices as their reason for shutting down....
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Why a shortage of carbon dioxide could mean no Christmas turkey

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Already faced with low worker turnout, the U.K. meat industry has a fresh headache: a shortage of carbon dioxide used to stun pigs and poultry before they are slaughtered. Carbon dioxide is missing from...
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy