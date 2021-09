Cloud Gardens is a competent, unique puzzle game and a contemplative, relaxing dreamscape, all rolled into one small package. The post-apocalypse is often accompanied by violence, grit and gore when it comes to video games. So many titles use the inevitable wasteland to emotionally torture their characters or as a playground to squash some monsters – or both. Cloud Gardens abandons all the blood and tears. Refreshingly, the game doesn’t rely on any drama or conflict. Instead, Cloud Gardens is solely focused on the idea of revitalisation and nature taking back spaces… after we’re gone.

