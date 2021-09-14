CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Guess Stock is Worth Taking a Look At

By Jea Yu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClothing and apparel designer Guess (NYSE: GES) stock has been chopping in a four to five-point range recently and investors may want to take a closer look at the operations. As a retail apparel maker, it was hit hard during the pandemic as an epicenter stock. COVID vaccinations have accelerated reopenings as business returns to pre-COVID levels with enhanced e-commerce and digital innovation. As the recovery continues, investors are watching the reversions to see where the market prices retailers ahead of the holiday shopping season. Prudent investors seeking exposure in the higher end of the retail apparel spectrum can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Guess.

