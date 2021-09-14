CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Historic Squaw Valley ski resort changes derogatory and offensive name

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

A year ago, the Squaw Valley board of directors decided they needed to change the name of the ski resort in Lake Tahoe.

That new name has been announced:

Palisades Tahoe.

On their website, the board said the name "Squaw Valley" was derogatory and offensive .

The resort, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and Alpine Meadows are under the same ownership. Alpine will retain its name. The two resorts, connected by a cable car, will be known collectively as Palisades Tahoe.

Some Tahoe-area resorts have announced they will extend their closing date this season. Courtesy Ryan Salm/Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Palisades Tahoe president Dee Byrne said the name change shows the resort can adapt to the modern era.

"This name change reflects who we are as a ski resort and community — we have a reputation for being progressive and boundary-breaking when it comes to feats of skiing and snowboarding," Byrne said in a news release. "We have proven that those values go beyond the snow for us. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of Palisades Tahoe and after more than 10 years at the resort, I’m honored to be leading our team into this new era.”

Darrel Cruz, Washoe Tribal historic preservation officer, said the name "Squaw Valley" was a reminder of unjust treatment of Native Americans.

"We have been in the area for thousands of years. Olympic Valley is within the ancestral homeland of the Washoe people," Cruz said. "It’s a constant reminder of those time periods when it was not good for us. It’s a term that was inflicted upon us by somebody else and we don’t agree with it.”

The resort's new logo is meant to represent the history of Olympic Valley and the Washoe tribe. There is an explanation on the resort's website: "The Eagle is a legendary symbol of freedom that keeps watch over our valleys."

"We added our two mountains in a way that can also be read as eagle feathers or the waters of Lake Tahoe," the site said. "The shapes reference the flat land and cliffs of the Palisades, while the wavelike forms exude the distinct vibes of California culture."

The board of directors said there have been many similar efforts across the country to replace the name "Squaw Valley."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvpke_0bvTtFwo00
Participants perform at the Red Bull Raid 2019 Provided by Red Bull/ Grant Gunderson

The word "squaw," derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant "woman," but over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women.

When settlers arrived in the 1850s in the area where the Sierra Nevada resort is now located, they first saw only Native American women working in a meadow.

The land near Lake Tahoe was believed to have been given the name Squaw Valley by those early settlers.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Historic Squaw Valley ski resort changes derogatory and offensive name

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Squaw Valley Ski Resort now called Palisades Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Squaw Valley Ski Resort has a new name. The resort announced Monday that it will now be called Palisades Tahoe. In a press release, the resort said in part: “While the name may be new, the legend and legacy of these valleys continue on, now as Palisades Tahoe. We chose Palisades Tahoe because we wanted a name that captured the unique spirit that defines our resort and welcomes all to its slopes.”
RENO, NV
KQED

Tahoe Ski Resort Changes Name to Remove Offensive Term for Native American Women

A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women changed its name to Palisades Tahoe on Monday. Resort officials had begun searching for a new name last year amid a U.S. reckoning over racial injustice. Tribes in the region had been asking the resort for a name change for decades.
LIFESTYLE
shop-eat-surf.com

California Ski Resort Changes Its Name to Palisades Tahoe

The resort will begin implementing the new resort name and branding immediately but expects the full changeover to be a multi-year process. Courtesy of Palisades Tahoe. Today, Palisades Tahoe introduced its new name and logo that honor the resort’s history as a land of legends—home to freeskiing pioneers, Winter Olympians and cultural icons across more than seven decades of ski history. Inspired by the sheer granite faces and chutes that compose this otherworldly terrain, the Palisades Tahoe name is a result of the collective experience of a fiercely loyal community, united around a shared place that has fascinated and exhilarated for generations. This change will bring both mountains of the former Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows together under one unified name.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sierra Sun

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows changes name to Palisades Tahoe

After more than 70 years of operating with a term deemed derogatory by many Native Americans, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has changed its name to Palisades Tahoe. The resort announced it would drop the term from its name more than a year ago, and on Monday morning officially announced the change.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Washington Post

Depleted by drought, Lakes Powell and Mead were doomed from the beginning

For the first time, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation issued a water shortage for Lake Mead starting in 2022. Located between southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona, Lake Mead provides water and generates electricity for the more than 20 million people in the lower Colorado River Basin. This shortage isn’t a...
POLITICS
XL Country 100.7

Officials Find Body of Missing Man in Yellowstone National Park

According to a press release from Yellowstone National Park, officials located the body of a missing man along the east shore of Shoshone Lake in the park on Monday, Sept. 20. Mark O’Neill, 67, from Chimacum, Washington, and his half-brother, Kim Crumbo, 74, from Ogden, Utah, were on a four-night backcountry camping trip and didn't return as scheduled. The pair was reported overdue by a family member on Sunday, Sept. 19.
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Squaw#Alpine#Native Americans#Red Bull#Algonquin#Sierra Nevada#The Reno Gazette Journal
SuperTalk 1270

Beautiful North Dakota Home Found Full Of Dead Animals

There's a beautiful home just east of Rugby, North Dakota that is full of dead animals. Now, before you become concerned, I guess I should be a little more specific. Dead animals, that have been mounted by numerous taxidermists from all over. John Seil and his son Ryan have amassed...
RUGBY, ND
travelawaits.com

Wildfire Burns Nearly 70% Of California National Park

Located in northern California, Lassen Volcanic National Park is one of the most popular in the state, attracting half a million visitors annually. While lesser-known than other popular parks such as Yosemite, this 100,000-plus acre park is one of our travel experts’ favorites. Located 130 miles north of Sacramento at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Skiing
Only In North Dakota

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In North Dakota

It’s no secret whatsoever that it can be a little chilly – to say it nicely – here in North Dakota. Typical winter temperatures are below freezing and sometimes stormy, so it’s no surprise to hear that the Farmer’s Almanac has forecasted more of the same for this coming winter. Okay, alright – there’s no […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

What California hikers who've gone missing have in common

Outdoorsman James Youngblom was backpacking solo in Yosemite. Saulo Escalante was attempting to summit Mount Whitney in a single day. The men came from different backgrounds, with varying ages, professions and hometowns, but all were either from California or visiting the state this year when they ventured — alone — into the outdoors. All of the men were experienced in the wilderness and several were exceptional athletes. But none of the men returned alive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Wildfire strikes small Northern California town

CALPELLA, Calif. (AP) — Damage assessments were pending Monday in a small Northern California town struck by a small but fast-moving wildfire during the weekend, even as progress was made against some of the state's huge forest blazes. The Hopkins Fire forced residents to flee Sunday afternoon in the Mendocino...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

252K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy