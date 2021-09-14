CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Huntsville's Calvin Simmons named Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week

By Colton Foster
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNy93_0bvTt65W00
Huntsville freshman linebacker Christian Hall and senior defensive end Calvin Simmons wrap up a Kingwood running back during Friday's 21-6 victory at Bowers Stadium.  DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — Hornet senior defensive end Calvin Simmons is the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week after leading his team to a 21-6 victory over Kingwood.

Simmons had a spectacular evening on the gridiron, after transitioning from linebacker to the defensive line. He posted three-sack, three tackles for a loss, and a touchdown reception against Kingwood.

The Hornets(2-0) will now hit the road for a Friday night matchup against C.E. King (3-0) in Houston.

Other nominees for the weekly award included New Waverly’s Ja’carius Smithers and Alpha Omega’s JJ Primm.

The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.

