Study: S.A. home prices overvalued by nearly 21 percent
It’s tougher these days for homebuyers in the San Antonio area to get their money’s worth, but they’re still better off than their counterparts in Austin. Professors at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University recently examined the nation’s most overvalued housing markets based on current and past pricing trends. They ranked San Antonio 48th, with homes selling for 20.99 percent above anticipated prices based on long-term pricing patterns.www.expressnews.com
