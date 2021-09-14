CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Study: S.A. home prices overvalued by nearly 21 percent

By Madison Iszler
expressnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s tougher these days for homebuyers in the San Antonio area to get their money’s worth, but they’re still better off than their counterparts in Austin. Professors at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University recently examined the nation’s most overvalued housing markets based on current and past pricing trends. They ranked San Antonio 48th, with homes selling for 20.99 percent above anticipated prices based on long-term pricing patterns.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
Austin, TX
Business
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Single Family Homes#Residential Real Estate#Cos#Fau#College Of Business#Fiu#Zillow#Rim#Big V Property Group#Best Buy#Ulta#J C Penney#Target#Shopcore Properties#Blackstone#Northmarq#Casoro Group#Moody National Cos#Vida

Comments / 0

Community Policy