Her husband died by suicide. She wants people to know it's OK talk about mental health, reach out for help
APPLETON – As Sandra Began tells it, her husband, Pat, was the guy who made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. Though they grew up just a few towns from one another, in Appleton and Neenah, the pair met at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A few years after graduating, they moved back to Appleton to raise their two boys and continue what Began described as "a really beautiful marriage."www.postcrescent.com
Comments / 1