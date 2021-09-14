CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Her husband died by suicide. She wants people to know it's OK talk about mental health, reach out for help

Post-Crescent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON – As Sandra Began tells it, her husband, Pat, was the guy who made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. Though they grew up just a few towns from one another, in Appleton and Neenah, the pair met at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A few years after graduating, they moved back to Appleton to raise their two boys and continue what Began described as "a really beautiful marriage."

Michelle Henke
8d ago

Thank you for sharing your story because I know that had to be extremely difficult to do. I wish you and your sons nothing but happiness and love for the rest of your lives. Also thank you from the bottom of my heart for doing the work that you do because I also suffer from mental health problems and it means the world to me to have people who think it should be talked about more and not hidden away because believe it or not it’s everywhere and it’s a disease that’s not getting any better its getting way worse. Thank you for sharing

