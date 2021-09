WARREN, Ohio -- The city of Warren is nestled between Cleveland and Pittsburgh and is connected by rails, roads and waters to many other communities in Northeast Ohio. By the late 1880s, Warren’s location adjacent to the Mahoning River made it an important hub for trade and manufacturing. Later discoveries of coal and iron ore deposits led to a bustling steel industry. This period of transformation is still seen in the city’s built infrastructure, and the stories of hope and revival are still heard around the dinner table.

