CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Reading gas holder demolition begins after delay due to falcons

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreparation work to demolish a gas holder has begun after it was halted when peregrine falcons were spotted on the landmark. Gas Holder No 4 in Alexander Turner Close, Reading, is being dismantled as part of plans for a block of flats. Gas distribution firm SGN postponed the work in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Demolition Begins on Old Eagles Building Monday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Crews began clearing away the old Eagles Building on 2nd Avenue SW Monday afternoon to make room for planned affordable housing units. The low- to moderate-income housing project known as Eagle Flats will provide an estimated 33 units in a three-floor complex with a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units in the secured building. This also includes a ground parking level.
JAMESTOWN, ND
texasborderbusiness.com

Traffic Delays Due to Railroad Improvements on 2nd and McColl

The City of McAllen is currently working on railroad improvements along Trenton Road between north 2nd Street and north McColl Road. Due to the related construction, the corridor of Trenton Road between 2nd Street and McColl Road will be reduced to one lane for east and west bound traffic. Construction...
MCALLEN, TX
haysfreepress.com

Traffic delays along 290 West due to construction

Travelers along US 290 West in Dripping Springs should expect some traffic delays as a realignment project begins on Friday, Sept. 24. Construction of a minor realignment at the intersection of Martin Road and a dedicated right turn lane addition on US 290 West, is a project by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Work will begin on or about Sept. 24 with a targeted completion in the Spring of 2022.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
montanarightnow.com

M&M rebuilding process begins with demolition

BUTTE, Mont. - It's certainly no secret to any Butte resident that the beloved M&M Bar and Café on Main Street tragically burned down in May. What has been a secret is when and how the bar would begin the rebuilding process... a secret until now. Last Tuesday, the M&M...
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Holder#Birds#Sgn#The Peregrine Falcons#Borough Council#Bbc South#Instagram
KRDO News Channel 13

Meridian Road reopens after gas leak in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Meridian Road is back open after The Falcon Fire Department responded to a gas leak just after 5 p.m. on Thursday. According to El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the gas leak closed down Meridian Road between Bent Grass and Meadows Drive and Eastonville Road. The road was back open The post Meridian Road reopens after gas leak in Falcon appeared first on KRDO.
FALCON, CO
abcnews4.com

Crews near demolition of housing complex where gas killed 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Heavy equipment may soon begin tearing down an 80-year-old South Carolina public housing complex where two men died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a poorly maintained heater. The Columbia Housing Authority says scientists are conducting environmental tests on the land around Allen Benedict Court. If those...
COLUMBIA, SC
New York YIMBY |

417 Park Avenue Begins Demolition In Midtown East

YIMBY last covered 417 Park Avenue back in July 2020, when demolition permits for the 14-story, 29-unit residential co-op building were fully filed. GDS Development (GDSNY) is the owner of the building that stands on an 8,725-square-foot site and was originally built in 1916 with two cellar levels and a penthouse atop the 143-foot-tall edifice. The Midtown East property is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 55th Street and is directly south of Foster + Partner‘s topped-out and nearly complete 425 Park Avenue. GDSNY and Klövern AB previously paid $184 million to purchase all the units, and the demolition of the current structure will make way for an office tower with a floor area ratio of 25, or nearly 220,000 square feet under Midtown East Rezoning regulations.
RETAIL
homenewshere.com

Northeast Metro Tech evacuated due to gas leak

WAKEFIELD - Northeast Metropolitan Technical High School officials cancelled classes for a second day today as contractors make repairs to a damaged propane line that resulted in the evacuation of the vocational facility yesterday morning. According to Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri, contractors from Eastern Propane and New England...
WAKEFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
mymotherlode.com

Travel Delays Due To Pothole Patching In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA — Two busy roadways O’Byrnes Ferry and Pool Station roads will be reduced to one-way traffic for the next two days. There will be traffic delays while crews work on a pothole patching project on Thursday and Friday (Sept. 16 &17). The filling of the holes will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. creating one-lane traffic controls with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists should expect up to ten-minute delays.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
WPFO

Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Falmouth

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Homes were evacuated in Falmouth because of a gas leak Wednesday. The leak was on Brookside Drive. Firefighters say the propane leak has since been stopped and most residents can return to their homes.
FALMOUTH, ME
CBS Chicago

After Delay Due To Pandemic, Urbanspace Finally Opens Food Hall On Washington Street Downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) — As more workers come back to the Loop, we’re seeing more food options reopen. The Urbanspace food hall has finally opened its doors at 15 W. Washington St. just off State Street, in an old Walgreens drugstore space. The opening was delayed because of the pandemic. The 12,000 square-foot food hall features 12 restaurants – including Stan’s Donuts, Bianca’s Barbecue, Plant Junkie. There are also places to drink. Urbanspace is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the week and until 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

West Newton oil drilling plans recommended for approval

Plans to expand an oil and gas drilling site have been recommended for approval by council officers, despite strong opposition. Rathlin Energy has proposed adding six more wells to its site near the hamlet of West Newton in East Yorkshire. East Riding of Yorkshire Council officers recommended councillors give the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KULR8

M&M rebuilding process begins with demolition

BUTTE, Mont. - It's certainly no secret to any Butte resident that the beloved M&M Bar and Café on Main Street tragically burned down in May. What has been a secret is when and how the bar would begin the rebuilding process... a secret until now. Last Tuesday, the M&M...
BUTTE, MT
KKTV

Gas leak reported in the Falcon area; Meridian Road back open

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wanted the public to be aware of a gas leak in the Falcon area Thursday night. Just after 5 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced Meridian Road was closed between Bent Grass Meadows Drive and Eastonville Road. The area is on the north side of Falcon.
FALCON, CO
WGME

Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Falmouth

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Homes were evacuated in Falmouth because of a gas leak Wednesday. The leak was on Brookside Drive. Firefighters say the propane leak has since been stopped and most residents can return to their homes.
FALMOUTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy