Networked Bot Attacks Increase as Human-Initiated Attack Levels Fall

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Transformation throughout the World Continues to Drive Transaction Growth and Fraudulent Activity. LexisNexis® Risk Solutions released the findings of its latest Cybercrime Report, which covers the first half of 2021. This edition of the biannual report reveals that bot attack volumes grew 41% year over year with human-initiated attacks falling 29%. The report confirms earlier trend patterns showing the financial services industry and media businesses bear the brunt of increased automated bot network attacks.

