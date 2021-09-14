CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Tuesday: New 30 for 30 documentary examines the '86 Mets

By Brooke Cain
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens (8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2) - This new documentary series, airing tonight and tomorrow night, chronicles the 1986 New York Mets baseball season, with interviews from Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Mookie Wilson and others. From ESPN: The four-part series “traces the origins of the 1986 team back to the late 1970s, when the Mets were a listless, struggling franchise – and New York City was nearly bankrupt. But as the grime and hopelessness that defined the city gave way to the high-flying, ‘greed is good’ rise of the 1980s, the Mets emerged, too. And the transformations – of the city, and the ballclub – ran in parallel paths in every which way imaginable. The city may have had a glamorous sheen, but dirt and danger were still everywhere. The Mets may have been full of swagger and star power, but demons and disaster always loomed.” Two parts air tonight and two parts on Wednesday.

