CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Where is my tax refund? IRS has backlog of 8.5 million returns

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millions of Americans are left waiting – and wondering – when they will see their tax refunds. The wait may be a long one. As of September, the Internal Revenue Service has a backlog of some 8.5 million individual tax returns due, in part, to a recent flood of “math error” notices from the IRS. CNBC reports the IRS has sent roughly 9 million such alerts from Jan. 1-July 15, an increase of 628.997 in the same period last year. The vast majority of these – some 7.4 million – were related to stimulus payments.

www.al.com

Comments / 7

Related
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Summer's almost over. So where's your unemployment tax refund from the IRS?

The IRS has been slowly making adjustments on 2020 tax returns and issuing refunds averaging around $1,600 to those who can claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break. Yet, the last batch of refunds, which went out to some 1.5 million taxpayers, was almost two months ago. No rounds of payments seem to be going out this month, even though the IRS said adjustments would be made "this summer" -- and fall officially starts on Wednesday.
INCOME TAX
Laredo Morning Times

IRS to provide LISD parents with tax credit information

The Laredo Independent School District Parent and Family Engagement Department has teamed up with the Internal Revenue Service to provide information sessions to all LISD families on the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments. Information sessions for parents will address important changes to the Child Tax Credit and will help many...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Child Tax Credit#Americans#Cnbc#Recovery Rebate Credit#Injured Spouse Allocation#Where S My Refund
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Missing Your September Child Tax Credit Payment? You Aren't Alone, According to the IRS

Missing your September Child Tax Credit payment? Don't panic. The IRS has confirmed that an issue is causing late payments for some people. Here's what we know so far. The IRS has been sending out the monthly Child Tax Credit payments for the last several months, and the process has, for the most part, been pretty smooth. Each month, the federal agency sends out millions of Child Tax Credit payments, and while there have been glitches and a handful of other issues, they're minor compared to the problems that arose while issuing the stimulus payments earlier this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
fox4now.com

IRS looking into delayed Child Tax Credit payments

Some families have not received their September Child Tax Credit payments, which go out on the 15th of every month until the end of the year. Parents are eligible to receive $300 per month for each child under 6 years old and $250 for children between 6 and 17. "We...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pncguam.com

DRT processes first payments of advance child tax credit

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed the first of five installments for the Advance Child Tax Credit for Guam residents. A total of 15,556 payments totaling $8,499,895 million were processed on Monday. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 authorized the Advance Child Tax Credit. It gave...
INCOME TAX
Niagara Gazette

NFR tax refunds will top $1.5M

A subsidiary of Niagara Falls Redevelopment will net more than $1.5 million in property tax refunds and interest from the city of Niagara Falls, the Fall School District and Niagara County. The refunds were ordered by a State Supreme Court justice who ruled that the city, county and school district...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 1 Million More Children Could Be in Line for Child Tax Credit if This Change Goes Through

Lawmakers are pushing to make the credit applicable to more children. So far, three monthly installment payments of the expanded Child Tax Credit have hit Americans' bank accounts. Those monthly payments are set to arrive for the rest of the year and represent half of the boosted credit, with the remaining half to be paid in 2022 with tax refunds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

AL.com

138K+
Followers
34K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy