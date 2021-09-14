CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sullivan: 10 thoughts from the Bills’ Week 1 loss to Steelers

By Jerry Sullivan
yourerie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills were upset by the Steelers, 23-16, in the season opener on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, falling under .500 for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. As Jordan Poyer reminded the media as he left the post-game press conference, this is no time for panic. There are 16 games left. History shows that NFL openers are often an unreliable indication of how a team’s fortunes are destined to unfold.

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Steelers, Rams Ejections

There were two players ejected from games during Sunday’s Week 2 NFL slate, but it looks like both have avoided suspensions. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was booted in the fourth quarter of yesterday’s loss for allegedly spitting at a Las Vegas Raiders player. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams linebacker got kicked out for making contact with an official during a dispute in the third quarter of his team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Carson Wentz
Yardbarker

Steelers-Bills Week 1 Showdown An NFL Playoff Preview?

The NFL schedule certainly starts off with a bang, as two AFC contenders from a year ago will do battle in Orchard Park in Week 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of one of the NFL’s most memorable games from the 2020 season. Pittsburgh...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

3 keys to a Steelers victory over the Bills in Week 1

It’s finally here — game week! We’re just days away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season opener Sunday in Buffalo against an ascending Bills squad. The Bills have gone from 6-10 to 10-6 to 13-3 the past three seasons, elevating themselves to championship contenders. It will take a great effort from a Pittsburgh squad that underwent a fair amount of change this off-season to earn the road victory. Here are three keys that could lead to an upset from the Steelers.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills: Live updates from NFL Week 1

The Buffalo Bills start the 2021 NFL season with high expectations after making to the AFC championship game last season. The Bills open the season at home Sunday at Highmark Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo returns 20 of 22 starters from last year, while the Steelers have plenty of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Steelers#American Football#Tampa Bay#Colts#Jaguars#Seco
the buffalo bills

Game Preview | Bills vs. Steelers | Week 1

Bills Multimedia Reporter Maddy Glab breaks down the home opener between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills meet the Steelers for the third straight season, having won two straight against Pittsburgh. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. on CBS.
NFL
WKBW-TV

WKBW sports staff predicts Steelers vs. Bills Week 1 matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — At long last, the 2021 NFL season is upon us! Expectations for the Bills are sky-high, but they can't look ahead as they begin with a tough test against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will they open their season with a win? Our sports team weighs in...
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Steelers hand Bills disappointing 23-16 season-opening loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Bills kicked off to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday looking to pick up where they left off in 2020. But, the Steelers handed the Bills a disappointing 23-16 loss. Buffalo is coming off of its most prolific season since 1995, making it to...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Steelers | Week 1

From the moment the offense stepped on the field Sunday, they didn't look like the juggernaut offense they had become in 2020. An opening three-and-out series to start the game was a precursor of what would follow for most of the afternoon. "We've got to do a better job," said...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Bills, Week 1

We are just three days away from the Steelers vs. Bills Week 1 opener, and there are several key fantasy players in this matchup. Which ones should you start, and which ones should you leave on your bench? If you are unsure about which moves you should make, you have come to the right place.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers stun Bills in Week 1 with help of blocked punt return TD

It was not a flawless performance, but a win is a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they came away with a 23-16 road win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The Steelers had to battle their way to this road victory against the reigning AFC East champions. The Bills found formidable success over the opening half, which included a 91-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 3-yard passing touchdown by quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: What to watch for Week 1 against Bills

The Steelers visit the Bills in Week 1, and you’ll want to keep an eye on these factors and X-factors throughout the season opener. Chris Berman from ESPN has always quoted that “no one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills,” but I can say that Steelers Country can block them in their tracks.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers vs Bills: 5 crucial matchups to watch in Week 1

The Steelers open the season on the road against the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Here are five key matchups heading into Week 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to start their 2021 season on Sunday afternoon as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. Pittsburgh is heading into...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy