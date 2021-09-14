TROPICAL WEATHER STATEMENT

This product covers Southeast Texas **NICHOLAS CONTINUES TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG WINDS ALONG THE SOUTHEAST TEXAS COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Hurricane Warning has been cancelled and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Brazoria Islands and Coastal Brazoria - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Inland Jackson - The Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning have been cancelled and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Coastal Matagorda and Matagorda Islands - The Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning have been cancelled for Coastal Jackson * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Matagorda, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Northern Liberty, Southern Liberty, and Wharton - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, and Galveston Island * STORM INFORMATION: - About 50 miles west of Galveston TX or about 30 miles northwest of Freeport TX - 29.3N 95.6W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Nicholas is beginning to weaken as it moves inland over Southeast Texas early this morning, and is again designated a tropical storm. The hurricane warnings have been canceled, with tropical storm warnings still in effect from Matagorda to Cameron, Louisiana. Heavy rain continues near the coast, but has begun to subside across the rest of the area, and so the flash flood watch has been trimmed to include only Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers and Liberty counties, as well as coastal Harris County. In this watch area, there is still potential for flash flooding from rain rates exceeding two inches per hour. The storm surge warning has been discontinued from Port O'Connor to Sargent as winds have become offshore as the storm moves to the northeast of the area. However, a coastal flood advisory remains for lingering, lesser amounts of coastal flooding this morning. 3-5 feet of storm surge is still possible from Sargent to Sabine Pass, including Galveston Bay where onshore flow persists this morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Coastal Southeast Texas. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the rest of Southeast Texas. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having additional limited to significant impacts. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across the immediate Southeast Texas Coast. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across the rest of Southeast Texas. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having additional limited to significant impacts. * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts along the Southeast Texas Coast. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Elsewhere across Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the Southeast Texas Coastal Plain. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX around 10 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.