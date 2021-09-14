CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coppell, TX

A Coppell Traditional That Will Make You Feel Right at Home

By Karen Eubank
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coppell was once a tiny farming village settled by French and German immigrants. The transformation to a sought-after upper-middle-class family suburb was spurred by the Dallas Fort Worth Airport opening in 1974. By the 1980s, Coppell was one of the hotspots of the Metroplex. The 2010 census put the population at 38,659. Although the size has grown, Coppell still has that lovely small-town atmosphere that makes you feel right at home.

candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

This Northaven Park Home Is Smiling After Its Rebirth

Sakina Claytor doesn’t necessarily practice Feng Sui, but she does believe every home has its own unique energy. “I love to give old houses that’ve been neglected a new life,” says Claytor, who completed eight home remodels last year. “I’m not about building a big monstrous house in an old home’s place. Instead, this is about keeping the energy of the house.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
Coppell, TX
Business
CandysDirt

Fast And Fabulous: Sales of HALL Arts Residences Reach New Heights

WE RETURNED TO THE THEATER! On Friday, a friend invited us to MOMIX at the Winspear Opera House, and it was amazing. Turns out Momix artistic director Moses Pendleton is a Dartmouth alum who hailed from a Vermont dairy farm, went to Dartmouth to pursue Olympic skiing, but broke his leg his second year, wiping out his future as an Olympian.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Splurge or Steal Is Like a Before and After in Plano

This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to the Huntington Park neighborhood of central Plano where two homes are only a street apart but there’s a world of difference. Take in the charm of 3200 Dover Drive in Plano. With five bedrooms and four baths, this 2,792 square-foot home features tons of updates throughout.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Dallas-Based Firm to Develop $800 Million Lagoon Community in Forney

There are plenty of amenities to look for in a new residential neighborhood but one you probably wouldn’t expect: a lagoon. But in August 2022, the Bellagio Lagoon will be in place at a Forney development. Manmade lagoons are the latest craze in residential development, and Dallas-based Megatel Homes is accommodating the Dallas-Fort Worth market with these sandy amenities in West Dallas and Weston. The first phase of home construction is expected to be completed by April 2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Traditional Home#Dallas Fort Worth#French#German#Texas Dreams Gymnastics#Olympian#626 Prestwick Court
CandysDirt

No Swimming Upstream With This Salmon Drive Remodel

Surprise! This is our second featured property of the week from Compass Real Estate’s Jenni Stolarski. She’s killing it over in Oak Cliff, per usual. This little cottage is located at 823 Salmon Drive and it’s so crisp and clean and STILL feels cozy and thoughtful and just plain lovely.
REAL ESTATE
CandysDirt

AIA Dallas Hosts Hybrid In-Person, Virtual Home Tour Oct. 23-24

The AIA Dallas Tour of Homes, Dallas’ only citywide home tour and the area’s only tour curated exclusively by architects, is back Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24. This is the 15th anniversary of the tour, and this milestone year features geographic expansion of homes outside of Dallas, including a home in Denton and one outside of Tyler.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Can’t Miss Ideas to Step Up Your Closing Gifting Game

For most Realtors, closing gifts are an integral part of doing business. For starters, they’re a way to say thanks for using their services to buy or sell a home—not to mention, turn happy customers into clients for life. “Giving gifts is my love language,” says Compass agent Suzanne Warner....
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CandysDirt

Elegance Abounds in This Cedar Springs Loft-Style Condo

This week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a sleek, sexy loft space on Cedar Springs Road. Loft living doesn’t get any better than this two-story double residence. Ok, but before you call the listing agent David Griffin, let us tell you about this beauty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CandysDirt

Enjoy Quaint English Cottage Life in Oak Cliff, Complete With a Gorgeous Garden

Cottage-core lovers — sit up and take note. Your English Tudor cottage with a secret garden is for sale. This home is routinely the talk of the neighborhood — dubbed the Garden House — and there are plenty of reasons why this Oak Cliff home is getting noticed. The owner has been there for quite some time and he’s filled this incredible home with an impressive collection of books and vintage furniture.
HOME & GARDEN
CandysDirt

Make Parks and Nature Your Neighbors at This High Grove of West Kessler Heights Home

In Oak Cliff, there’s more to living here than the Bishop Arts District. I mean yes, these few blocks of eclectic shops and restaurants have done wonders for this area, but quintessential Oak Cliff is all about getting out to enjoy the rolling topography and outdoor amenities. For this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we take you to a North Oak Cliff neighborhood where parks, a golf course, and a nature preserve are your friendly neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy