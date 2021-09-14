CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP patches severe OMEN driver privilege escalation vulnerability

By Charlie Osborne
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high-impact vulnerability in OMEN Command Center driver software has been patched by HP. On Tuesday, researchers from SentinelLabs published a technical deep-dive on the bug, tracked as CVE-2021-3437 and issued with a CVSS score of 7.8. SentinelLabs says the high-severity flaw impacts "millions of devices worldwide," including a wide...

