The Kentucky General Assembly utilized its authority to shape the state’s response to the pandemic during a three-day extraordinary, or “special,” session ending just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 9. Upon Governor’s call for a session, we passed bills in both the House and Senate dealing with many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic ranging from education to public health to boards and commissions. While no action taken during the pandemic will enjoy universal support, republican supermajorities took a balanced approach by focusing on public health, individual liberties, and localized control.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO