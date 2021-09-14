CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Urban Park Micro Renovation / Atelier cnS + School of Architecture, South China University of Technology

By Curated by
ArchDaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitects: Atelier cnS, School of Architecture, South China University of Technology. Lead Architects: Guanqiu Zhong, Hairui Lin, Wenhao Zhang. Text description provided by the architects. Beginning in June 2019, cn°S has completed the of Changqi Bamboo Corridor project and the Huanglong Waterfront Bamboo Corridor project. In September 2020, commissioned by the Beijiao Town Government, cn°S designed two art installations in the Xianmo Flower Field Landscape Park to improve the environment of the park. After completing the projects from the Changqi Bamboo Corridor to the Huanglong Waterfront Bamboo Corridor, then to the Flower Pavilion and the Embrace Pavilion in the Xianmo Flower Field Landscape Park, cn°S has completed the iteration and evolution of the bamboo structure from 1.0 to 4.0 in terms of form logic and construction details.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is New York's Newest Glass Observation Deck

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is New York’s latest observation viewpoint, soon opening to the public on top of the KPF-designed tower. Featuring an observation deck, skyboxes, an all-glass elevator, complemented by a walk-through art installation, the entertainment space designed by Snøhetta provides visitors with a multisensory experience. The 6000 square meters...
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

The 2021 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism Debuts on September 16th in the Absence of Curator Dominique Perrault

The 2021 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism will debut on September 16th with a series of exhibitions, events and conferences that reflect on the future of urban environments and the architectural and planning strategies that foster resilience. Titled “CROSSROADS, Building the Resilient City”, the third edition of SBAU curated by architect Dominique Perrault attempts to assert the importance of interactions and “cross-fertilization of expertise and approaches” to respond to the complexities that shape the built environment, all read through the timely issue of resiliency.
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Nine architecture projects from students at Cardiff University

A project that explores how flooding threats can be turned into valuable architectural assets and another that examines the past of "a 12th-century structure hiding in the shadows," are included in Dezeen's latest school show by students at Cardiff University. Also featured are projects that investigate how the dystopian nature...
VISUAL ART
Fast Company

How 9/11 changed architecture and urban design forever

Security has been an integral part of metropolitan areas for millennia. From the ancient walls that surrounded Marrakesh and Munich to the barriers erected during “the Troubles” in Northern Ireland, the threat of urban violence has always been a reality for cities large and small. From a design perspective, though, the risks to city dwellers outside of wartime were hardly worth considering.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#School Of Architecture#Changqi Bamboo Corridor#Flower Pavilion#The Flower Pavilion
ArchDaily

Rodda Lane Intervention / Sibling Architecture

Public Space, Campus, University • Melbourne, Australia. Text description provided by the architects. This project forms part of the revitalisation of RMIT University’s public realm, transforming under-utilised spaces into a vivid and welcoming place. This is achieved at Rodda Lane by stitching together the warren of back-of-house laneways to provide a new focal point to the city campus through the addition of outdoor flexible spaces to improve student amenity.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

A Pioneering Exhibition Will Showcase Contemporary Indigenous Architecture

In this week's reprint from Metropolis magazine, authors Theodore (Ted) Jojola and Lynn Paxson talk about embracing “place knowing” as a process to understand building and planning, and highlight modern achievements in Pueblo architecture. The Pueblo people of the Southwest have been stewards of their lands for millennia. In contrast...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Steel Moment Coffee Shop and Bakery / Assemble Project

Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors • Paju-si, South Korea. Text description provided by the architects. The Steel Momentn shop draws the landscape from the facade's vine and the garden of the yard into the interior, separating the space with various movements, and allowing you to have special experiences from the inside.
HOME & GARDEN
unt.edu

Alexander Architectural Archive, University of Texas at Austin

A professor of architecture at UT, Blake Alexander began the compilation of an archive that would house architectural drawings created by his students, who were instructed to measure and draw historic buildings for their assignments. The collection expanded to the point where the small room in which items were kept was known as "Alexander's closet." He continued to seek out such materials, including drawings by Nicholas Clayton, a popular Galveston architect whose work survived the infamous 1900 hurricane.
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
China
ArchDaily

World's Greatest Places Include Revitalized Riverfronts, Affordable Artistic Incubators and Superlative City-States

Time magazine has released the World’s Greatest Places Of 2021, selecting 100 destinations from around the globe. With revitalized riverfronts, affordable artistic incubators, and superlative city-states, the list is a tribute to the built and natural environment that found a way “to adapt, build and innovate”, amidst the challenges of the past year.
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

Stefano Boeri Architetti Combines Architecture, Agriculture, and Aesthetics in Newly Unveiled Project

Stefano Boeri Architetti combined the concept of "Vertical Forest" and "Farm of agricultural industry" in its newly-unveiled urban vertical farm titled "Urban Vertical Farm of Brightfood". The project explored a new way of urban production in metropolitan areas by combining greenery, food production, and visual aesthetics in a 110,000 square-meter structure. In addition to its ecological features, the new urban agricultural complex offers commercial and office spaces in the vibrant city of Shanghai.
AGRICULTURE
ArchDaily

The Qinchang Village Town Hall / Studio 10

Lighting Design Consultant: Matt Lighting Design Associates. Structural and Construction Drawings Consultant: Zhengzhou Kaiwu Landscape Design Ltd. Construction Companies: Anhui Fengyang Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. Henan Chuanghui Architecture & Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. The Qinchang Village Town hall is located directly to the east...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Heyuan Huilong Village Party Service Center / Yuanism Architects

Zijin County is located in the middle east of Guangdong Province, southeast of Heyuan City, and the east bank of the middle reaches of the Dongjiang River. More than 80% of the county is mountainous and hilly, known as eight mountains, one river, and one field. Feng'an Town is located 56 kilometers southwest of Zijin County, which is known as Dreamlike Feng'an and looks like Lijiang River, featuring the phenomenon of ten miles of different styles and hundred miles of different customs. Huilong Village, which is located in a low-mountain and hilly environment, is one of the most remote villages in Feng'an Town, Zijin County, with a pleasant climate and beautiful mountains and clear waters. The texture of the village is both sparse and dense, and the buildings follow the road as they please, dotted among the green hills and green forests.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Shoku-tei Sushi / NATURE TIMES ART DESIGN

Text description provided by the architects. Shoku-tei Sushi, a Michelin-level Japanese cuisine brand, chose Shenzhen as the site for its first restaurant in Mainland China, and entrusted local design practice NATURE TIMES ART DESIGN to conceive the space. The brand commits to serving superior, delicate sushi to customers, and inherits the quintessence of the traditional craftsmanship of Edomae sushi. For the project, the design team tried to combine traditional Japanese cuisine with Oriental visual elements via modern design languages, intending to bring diners fabulous poetic experiences.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Architecturally Integrated Bunk Beds: Material and Design Tips

It is a common misconception that bunk beds - which are sleeping spaces elevated above floor-level - are used exclusively for the bedrooms of children and teens. While bunk beds are a great solution for younger kids and older kids alike, the practical aspect of bunk beds which gives ample sleeping space while saving on floor space, makes them great for a variety of purposes and applications. With a rise in density and the majority of people living in large urban centers making use of increasingly smaller living spaces, there has come a push towards modularity in interior architecture. For this reason, bunk beds and lofted sleeping areas have become a great solution to maximize square footage.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

floating cloud corridor hovers above minax's factory renovation in china

Reviving the Jiangnan district embroidered garment factory. minax architects brought new vitality to jiangnan district embroidered garment factory, china, setting a floating cloud corridor between the original hard and solemn building volumes. maintaining the city’s memory yet adapting to the new development needs of the times, changshu jiangnan group — in collaboration with the architects — started the transformation and renovation on the factory’s existing basis to awaken its life and value. the project comprises four multistory buildings, covering an area of 10000 square meters and a total construction area of 9726 square meters.
CONSTRUCTION
ArchDaily

Furniture that Endures: Learning from Iconic Shelving Designed by Nisse and Kajsa Strinning

When it comes to creating timeless furniture, there's a lot to learn from modern classics like the String furniture system. The climate emergency is ever at the forefront of minds in the design industry, an industry that on the one hand has the potential to threaten ecological balance by generating more and more planet-stifling stuff, but on the other, is populated by people trained to find solutions to problems. The question of sustainability permeates conversations at every level, challenging practices in all areas of the design process. But when ecologically responsible material sourcing and innovation is addressed and when the environmental impact of manufacture is calibrated to zero, then what is left is the increasingly valued quality of durability.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The New Home of Creative Industries, London's Design District Opens It Doors to the Public

London’s Design District, the new purpose-built creative hub at the heart of the Greenwich Peninsula, opened its doors to the public and is set on becoming a prominent destination for the city’s creative community. Comprising 16 buildings designed by a collective of eight renowned architectural studios and with landscaping by Schulze+Grassov, the project aims to gather startups, artists and entrepreneurs across many industries, generating a vibrant new neighbourhood.
WORLD
ArchDaily

Zhangjiang Northwest Area – Art Park / West 8

Text description provided by the architects. Zhangjiang Art Park is located in the core of the northwest area of Zhangjiang Science City in Pudong, Shanghai. Originally two, adjacent parks divided by the Chunxiao Road in the middle, the north and south parks which were built in different eras and with different landscape styles. The park on the north side was designed with an open character, while park on the south side was densely forested. In addition, the Zhangjiang Contemporary Art Museum is located in the southern park. Over the years, this southern park accumulated a large number of free-standing outdoor sculpture works, which were densely placed in the limited space around the museum.
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

How to Design the Perfect Acoustic Enclosure: Comfort in Flooring, Ceilings, and Walls

As our cities densify and building types become more and more mixed-use, we tend to spend a lot of time in noisy environments. When we think about acoustic comfort, we rarely think of places like restaurants, venues, and big offices; places with a lot of people, machinery, and background noise. The quality of sound can entirely change the experience of people in an interior space, and improving the space's acoustic quality relies on treating all surfaces, from walls to ceilings, and flooring. In this article, we will present a variety of solutions for ceilings, flooring, and walls, their different combinations, and a simple guide of how to apply them correctly in public spaces without compromising the aesthetic of the interior.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy