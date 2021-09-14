Urban Park Micro Renovation / Atelier cnS + School of Architecture, South China University of Technology
Architects: Atelier cnS, School of Architecture, South China University of Technology. Lead Architects: Guanqiu Zhong, Hairui Lin, Wenhao Zhang. Text description provided by the architects. Beginning in June 2019, cn°S has completed the of Changqi Bamboo Corridor project and the Huanglong Waterfront Bamboo Corridor project. In September 2020, commissioned by the Beijiao Town Government, cn°S designed two art installations in the Xianmo Flower Field Landscape Park to improve the environment of the park. After completing the projects from the Changqi Bamboo Corridor to the Huanglong Waterfront Bamboo Corridor, then to the Flower Pavilion and the Embrace Pavilion in the Xianmo Flower Field Landscape Park, cn°S has completed the iteration and evolution of the bamboo structure from 1.0 to 4.0 in terms of form logic and construction details.www.archdaily.com
