Stroll Past Scarecrows In The Village In Pennsylvania, A Local Tradition Since 1979

With its selection of eclectic shops and charming restaurants, the fairytale-like Peddler’s Village beckons visitors all year round. Once autumn rolls around, however, the enchanting village becomes even more energizing. It offers a full slate of family-friendly activities and signals the return of the annual Scarecrows in the Village in Pennsylvania.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Scarecrows usually get overlooked during the spookiest season of the year – except at Peddler’s Village in New Hope, where the quirky creatures are the stars of the fall.

Fall 2021 marks the 42nd anniversary of Scarecrows in the Village, a fun event that runs through October 30.

Creative souls entered their unique scarecrows into a season-long contest in which the winners are decided by visitors to Peddler’s Village. More than 100 scarecrows dot the paths of the quaint village.

Embark on a leisurely stroll through some of the 42-acre village so you can check out the whimsical, frightening, and downright adorable scarecrows, all vying for your votes.

Snap photos with the scarecrows, and vote for your favorites in eight categories, including Traditional, Myth & Lore, and Quite the Character. There’s also a Kids Only category.

If you’ve always wanted to make your own scarecrow but just don’t know where to start, sign up for a Scarecrow Making Workshop. Workshops are held on select days .

Scarecrows may be the star of the season at Peddler’s Village, but a ton more fun is also planned. Live entertainment is scheduled throughout the season, and you can paint your own pumpkins.

While you’re at the village, be sure to check out the shops and restaurants, with some eateries offering autumn specials.

Peddler’s Village will also host a full menu of activities during the season, among them outdoor movie nights, OctoberFeast, and outdoor murder mystery events.

Take a peek at the official website of Peddler’s Village for more information. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you been to Scarecrows in the Village? What’d you think? Share your experience in the comments! Autumn’s such a busy time, but you might want to carve out a day for a ride on this enchanting Pumpkin Patch Train Ride in Kempton.

Address: Peddler's Village, 100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938, USA