Stroll Past Scarecrows In The Village In Pennsylvania, A Local Tradition Since 1979
By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
9 days ago
With its selection of eclectic shops and charming restaurants, the fairytale-like Peddler’s Village beckons visitors all year round. Once autumn rolls around, however, the enchanting village becomes even more energizing. It offers a full slate of family-friendly activities and signals the return of the annual Scarecrows in the Village in Pennsylvania.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you been to Scarecrows in the Village? What’d you think? Share your experience in the comments! Autumn’s such a busy time, but you might want to carve out a day for a ride on this enchanting Pumpkin Patch Train Ride in Kempton.
Address: Peddler's Village, 100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938, USA
