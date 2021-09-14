Close to half of on-prem databases contain vulnerabilities, with many critical flaws
A five-year study has concluded with a sobering fact for businesses using on-premise servers: close to half contain vulnerabilities that may be ripe for exploitation. Imperva released the results of the study on Tuesday, which analyzed roughly 27,000 databases and their security posture. In total, 46% of on-premises databases worldwide, accounted for in the scan, contained known vulnerabilities.www.zdnet.com
Comments / 0