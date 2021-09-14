Browns Game Sunday: Browns vs Texans odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

Last Season Records: Kansas City 14-2; Cleveland 11-5 The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Kansas City enjoyed a 14-2 record last season and almost won it all, losing the Super Bowl 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Likewise, Cleveland is coming off of an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Chiefs 22-17.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO