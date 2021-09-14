CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't assume Republicans who change their minds are flip-flopping

By Danielle Butcher
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few years ago, should you ask the average person what each major political party stood for, you could have expected a fairly standard answer. The GOP: tax cuts, deregulation, and a strong national defense. The Democratic Party: universal healthcare, marriage equality, and climate action. In today’s populist moment, the answers may not seem so clear, but the truth is that each party’s priorities have been shifting for some time now — some subtly, while others quite obviously.

