The Spodak Dental Group Transitions to Four-Day Work Week
New work schedule provides for a greater human experience for the team. DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spodak Dental Group transitioned to a four-day work week in 2021 with a goal to take the very best care of each team member. After the turmoil of a 2020 year filled with the uncertainty, stress and additional regulations due to COVID-19, the family-owned company realized that there was a great opportunity to provide each team member with a flexible schedule that supports a greater work life balance.www.wcn247.com
