Most collectors are happy to pursue their hobby knowing they are unlikely to ever lay their hands on a 1933 Double Eagle gold coin or the “inverted Jenny plate block” of stamps from 1918, featuring an aeroplane erroneously flying upside-down, and, according to Sotheby’s, “considered by many to be the most valuable item in United States philately”. The coin sold for $18.9m and the plate block for $4.9m at the same auction held by the auction house in June and both went to buyers with suitably deep pockets.

