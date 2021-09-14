CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HomeBinder joins The Mortgage Collaborative’s Preferred Partner Network

HomeBinder
 8 days ago

BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors, and other authorized professionals, today announced it has joined The Mortgage Collaborative’s (TMC) Preferred Partner Network. The new membership enables HomeBinder to offer preferential pricing to TMC’s nearly 150 member banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banking companies. Trusted by over 600,000 homeowners to date, HomeBinder simplifies homeownership, improves home values and increases repeat and referral business for mortgage lenders and Realtors.

