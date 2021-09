ST. LOUIS – An ambulance went off of the roadway near southbound 170 at Delmar Wednesday morning. The incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. Multiple first responders are on the scene. Two people were seen being taken away from the ambulance via stretchers. Two paramedics and a patient were inside when the incident happened. There were no serious injuries in the accident.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO