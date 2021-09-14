News 2 helps High Point woman after car breaks twice in four months

Merritt Welding & Fabrication is a welding business that I, Jacob Long owner established in 2016. I have spent over 10 years building my collection of tools required for my trade. On the morning of Thursday, September 16th, 2021 a group of individuals broke into our welding shop & spent two hours robbing the company. We lost most of our tools & welders. We are heartbroken that someone would do this! We know this has been a difficult year for everyone, business owners included. If you are able to help out financially we truly appreciate it. Insurance is going to cover some of the tools that were stolen but at a depreciated value. They will not cover the cost of everything that was taken.

