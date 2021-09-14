CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Agriculture section of reconciliation bill centers on fighting climate change, enhancing research

By Ariana Figueroa
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4w7k_0bvTm44b00

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Monday finished marking up its section of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

The agriculture portion would provide funding for historically Black land grant colleges and investments in urban agriculture, along with boosting U.S. Department of Agriculture programs to address climate change threats in farming.

The $66 billion agriculture measure passed along party lines in a 27-24 vote . It will be combined with other sections of the massive reconciliation bill being written by other committees as Democrats undertake a major rewrite of U.S. social policy.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, (D-Ga.), said that it’s important for Congress to devote money to climate change prevention, and he pointed to the fires that are currently ravaging the West.

A good portion of the funds would be dedicated to climate change solutions and prevention.

“We’ve got to make sure that we invest in ways in which to protect and enhance our forest lands,” he said.

The measure would provide up to $40 billion in forestry programs to help combat forest fires on public and private lands. That includes up to $9 billion in forest restoration and resiliency grants.

Also in the bill is $190 million in scholarships for 1890s Land Grant Institutions , historically Black colleges established in 1890 in states including Ohio, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland and Virginia.

The committee set aside more than $7 billion for general research, education and development programs, “to advance the American food and agriculture system’s global competitiveness, innovation, infrastructure, food security, equity, and climate change resilience,” the committee said in a fact sheet.

The measure includes $1 billion in biofuel expansions and $400 million in loan relief for rural borrowers, a provision that Rep. Cindy Axne, (D-Iowa), worked on.

“From investments in our rural businesses to key infrastructure funding to promote biofuels and other clean energy sources, this section of the Build Back Better Act will support Iowa’s communities and chart a path to a cleaner environment for both ourselves and our children,” Axne said in a statement.

The post Agriculture section of reconciliation bill centers on fighting climate change, enhancing research appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee late Thursday approved its first piece of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion spending blueprint on a party-line 24-13 vote. Among the highest priorities for President Joe Biden in the plan was addressing climate change, and the panel included initiatives ranging from oil and gas reform to offshore wind ventures. The […] The post Four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChesCo

Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania Agriculture Ready to Combat Climate Change, Needs Increased Federal Support

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf is calling for U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to implement a $737 million Chesapeake Bay Resilient Farms Initiative to support Pennsylvania farmers in their desire to take a stand against climate change by implementing on-farm efforts for more sustainable agriculture practices that reduce nitrogen output, improve water quality, and effectively decrease negative impacts of climate change on agriculture.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Enterprise

Legislators to consider bills on climate change, energy

The Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture will hold a hearing Wednesday on climate change and energy bills. Among the items on the docket is from Rep. Josh Cutler, D-Pembroke, which would create a Massachusetts Coastal Erosion Innovation Center and ask it to "develop, identify, research, advance and deploy innovative means, methods, technologies and approaches for protecting and strengthening the resilience of the state's coastal shoreline."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Star

Democrat In-Fighting Threatens To Derail Reconciliation And Infrastructure Bills

A stalemate among congressional Democrats is jeopardizing their chances of passing a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill — and could throw a wrench in House plans to take up the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan if left unresolved. With committees on a leadership-imposed deadline to complete their portions of the reconciliation bill this week and the House set to vote […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
foxsanantonio.com

Bipartisan bill introduced to fight coronavirus gain-of-function research

WASHINGTON – In a major blow to people involved with gain-of-function research on deadly pathogens, a bill has been introduced to stop funding it. Rep Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced legislation on Friday to pause taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research over the next five years. Gain-of-function research is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Axne
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Urban Agriculture#Infrastructure#Democrats#American
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washington Post

Court dissolves gun rights ruling on sales to people under 21

A federal appeals court on Wednesday vacated a gun rights ruling from July finding unconstitutional laws that prevent young adults under age 21 from buying handguns. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit dissolved its ruling because the Virginia woman who initially brought the lawsuit turned 21 before the decision became official.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Arizona Republican Resigns After Secret Recording Released

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican official in Arizona resigned Tuesday from the board overseeing Maricopa County after a recording emerged of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election. During the meeting recorded surreptitiously last March, Supervisor Steve Chucri suggested two fellow Republican county supervisors...
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

1K+
Followers
554
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy