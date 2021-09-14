Lewis Hamilton said a scary crash with his biggest rival has made him think of his own mortality and the fragility of life

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 19, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton said he was reminded of how fragile life is following his crash with Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion collided with his title rival during the Italian Grand Prix.

"You get that real shock of how you look at life and how fragile we are," Hamilton said.

The reigning world champion's car was squashed by Verstappen's after the two came together during the race and had it not been for a safety feature known as the halo, Hamilton would have been crushed.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, September 12 2021. AP Images

"I have been racing a long time and we are taking risks out there all the time and I guess it is only when you experience something like that, that you get that real shock of how you look at life and how fragile we are," he said as reported by the Guardian .

Verstappen was handed a three-place grid penalty by the stewards, which will be served at the Russian Grand Prix in two weeks time. Hamilton praised the decision.

"If that is the result then I think I am ultimately proud of the stewards.

"It definitely sets a precedent and I think it is important for us moving forwards for the safety of the drivers that there are strict rules set in place."

Verstappen did not check on Hamilton after the crash Lars Baron/Getty Images

Verstappen has also been criticized for not going to check on Hamilton after the crash with three-time world champion Jackie Stewart calling the 23-year-old immature.

"Verstappen is taking longer than expected to mature."

"Not even to go to see Hamilton after a serious accident when you have just driven over the top of the guy is something I don't really understand.

"Especially when he is still in his car and remained there for a long time before getting out," Stewart told the Daily Mail.