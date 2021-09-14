CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Lewis Hamilton said a scary crash with his biggest rival has made him think of his own mortality and the fragility of life

By Sam Cooper
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WulR6_0bvTlpzw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozbJK_0bvTlpzw00
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 19, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton said he was reminded of his own mortality following a heavy crash with Max Verstappen during the Italian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion's car was squashed by Verstappen's after the two came together during the race and had it not been for a safety feature known as the halo, Hamilton would have been crushed.

Hamilton said he was reminded of how fragile life was after the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAquj_0bvTlpzw00
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, September 12 2021.

AP Images

"I have been racing a long time and we are taking risks out there all the time and I guess it is only when you experience something like that, that you get that real shock of how you look at life and how fragile we are," he said as reported by the Guardian .

Verstappen was handed a three-place grid penalty by the stewards, which will be served at the Russian Grand Prix in two weeks time. Hamilton praised the decision.

"If that is the result then I think I am ultimately proud of the stewards.

"It definitely sets a precedent and I think it is important for us moving forwards for the safety of the drivers that there are strict rules set in place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11R0op_0bvTlpzw00
Verstappen did not check on Hamilton after the crash

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Verstappen has also been criticized for not going to check on Hamilton after the crash with three-time world champion Jackie Stewart calling the 23-year-old immature.

"Verstappen is taking longer than expected to mature."

"Not even to go to see Hamilton after a serious accident when you have just driven over the top of the guy is something I don't really understand.

"Especially when he is still in his car and remained there for a long time before getting out," Stewart told the Daily Mail.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

What happened to Michael Schumacher? Netflix releases new documentary about F1 star

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record-breaking career is the focus of a new documentary on Netflix.During his time on the track, he drove for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes and set a record for the most world championship wins with seven to his name.That was recently equalled by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and the British star spoke about Schumacher after hitting the milestone.“I know I often I say it is beyond wildest dreams, but my whole life secretly I have dreamt as high as this,” said Hamilton. “It felt so far-fetched. I remember watching Michael win those world championships....
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Mercedes, TX
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

Lewis Hamilton signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in July worth around £40m per year, as the Briton chases an unprecedented eighth F1 world championship.If Hamilton can clinch the title this season ahead of fierce Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, he would move clear of Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of seven titles.Hamilton, 36, is the best-paid driver on the grid and rightly so after proving himself to be the dominant force in the sport over the past decade. His reign is coming under threat, however, from a new generation led by the Dutchman Verstappen, as well as Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Carlos Sainz ‘pretty clear’ who was to blame for Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen crash

It is “pretty clear” who was to blame for Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s dramatic crash at the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has claimed. Both Hamilton and Verstappen have blamed each other for the incident, which saw the world championship contenders collide at Turn 1 at Monza and led to Verstappen’s Red Bull landing on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes.Hamilton has argued that Verstappen ran him out of the road while the Dutchman has reversed the accusation in the seven-time world champion’s direction. Verstappen has been penalised, however, and has been hit with a three-place grid penalty...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Jackie Stewart
Person
Max Verstappen
CarBuzz.com

Analyzing The F1 Crash That Almost Killed Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 remains the biggest motorsport competition in the world. Traveling from one beautiful location to the next, the sport has captivated young and old alike. But it captivates nobody more than the drivers, and sometimes, those drivers tend to let the red mist descend and, in the heat of the moment, a bad decision can result in a scary crash. That's what we saw last weekend at the Monza Grand Prix in Italy when Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas came together with Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen. But who was at fault, and how can such crashes be avoided in the future?
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Mercedes and Red Bull Issued Warning by Aston Martin Owner Lawrence Stroll

Ever since billionaire Lawrence Stroll has bought Force India Formula One team in 2018, his ambition for Aston Martin has been impeccable and beyond imagination. Rightly so, the Canadian has put his money where his mouth is and honestly, most of his gambles have worked out. Now, it comes to be known that Stroll has reveals the ambitions of his team and has delivered warning to both title protagonists Mercedes and Red Bull.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Fragility#Mercedes Gp#Italian#Ap#The Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton escapes tragedy by inches as title rival Max Verstappen's car lands on his HEAD during terrifying crash as they raced wheel-to-wheel during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton was inches from tragedy at the Italian Grand Prix as title rival Max Verstappen's car flew over his head after they took each other out of the race. Verstappen's Red Bull launched off a ramped curb at Monza and onto the top of Hamilton's...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton accuses arch rival Max Verstappen of causing horror crash that saw Red Bull car land on his head as he claims 'he KNEW what was going to happen, but he still did it'

Lewis Hamilton has blamed Formula One title rival Max Verstappen for the horrific crash between the fierce competitors at the Italian Grand Prix. The drivers collided on lap 26 at Monza, with the Red Bull car's wheel landing on Hamilton's head. Thankfully for the seven-time Formula One champion, the protective Halo device on the Mercedes car protected him from serious injury.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton insists George Russell will 'energise' Mercedes next season as he breaks silence on his new team-mate - who revealed the seven-time F1 world champion 'congratulated' him on 2022 move via text message

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that George Russell will help 'energise' Mercedes next season after speaking publicly for the first time since his new team-mate was confirmed. Russell will join Mercedes for the 2022 campaign, replacing Valtteri Bottas who has been Hamilton's team-mate since 2017 after replacing Nico Rosberg. Despite racing...
MOTORSPORTS
Insider

Insider

135K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy