CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh County, WV

Letter To The Editor

By WV Daily News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k13l1_0bvTlfPu00

Dear Editor, The Governor recently appointed four people to the WV Public Energy Authority. Who are up for Senate approval at a special session this week. Three have strong ties to the fossil fuel industry, all are Caucasian, and all are men. The people of WV deserve and need for this and other state funded boards and authorities to represent all Mountaineers more fully. With solar as the fastest growing segment of electric production, from single residences to the tremendous solar farm of a quarter million panels getting built in Raleigh County, the Energy Authority needs forward thinkers. The Governor’s office stated: “Additionally, the authority will assist in developing the next generation of coal plants and long-term energy policies that use all of West Virginia’s resources.” Will people with ties to coal, oil and gas be informed and willing to develop solar, wind and geothermal energy resources to promote jobs, slow the pace of global warming and help transition workers into these fields? You can share your thoughts on these appointments with the Governor’s office and your Senator and Delegates. You can learn more about solar energy at WV Solar United Neighbors Respectfully yours, -
Larry Levine, Lewisburg

The post Letter To The Editor appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Municipal Round Up Aug 30 – Sept 6

Union – Everyone is invited to attend Narcan training at the Monroe County Adult Education in the Monroe County Public Library basement on Tuesday, Aug. 31. There will be sessions occurring every 30 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Marlinton – The town of Marlinton’s First Friday event will take place on Friday, Sept. […] The post Municipal Round Up Aug 30 – Sept 6 appeared first on The Hinton News.
UNION, WV
Hinton News

Dear Recycle Lady: Thursday, August 26

Dear Recycle Lady, I have an aerosol can with a non-removable large plastic top containing the nozzle. Will this aerosol can recycle? Hope It Recycles Dear Hope It Recycles, Yes, it can be recycled with steel cans. Before recycling your can, spray until nothing more comes out or you do not hear any product inside […] The post Dear Recycle Lady: Thursday, August 26 appeared first on The Hinton News.
ENVIRONMENT
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
192
Followers
165
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy