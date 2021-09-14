CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

More schools offering grief support to students and staff impacted by the COVID pandemic

By Renae Skinner
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAHvJ_0bvTlGXr00

Returning to school can come with mixed emotions for students--especially for people who are processing the death of a loved one from the pandemic. As a result, school districts are investing in new resources to help grieving students cope with the pandemic.

Grief happens can manifest itself in different ways. The loss of a loved one is possibly life's most stressful event and can cause a major emotional crisis. In the United States, more than 150,000 children are estimated to have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19. Districts are now using federal relief dollars to hire more counselors and school psychologists.

Locally, D11 partners with Diversus Health and Thriveworks, two behavioral health treatment facilities, to offer students and staff support. Pueblo District 60 has really taken a hands-on approach by offering individual and group therapy to students through its Pueblo Pro Bono mental health program. Per the district's website, the program partners with counseling services and has performed more than 2,000 "youth contacts" at four middle schools, 675 individual sessions, 505 group sessions, and 875 mentoring sessions.

D49 also has a grief and loss support packet on its website to help guide students and parents through this process and point them to the right resources. Harrison School District 2 has a resiliency program called "GRIT" which is a free, online training to help promote emotional resiliency. Also. Academy District 20 has a team of trained staff--including mental health professionals, School Resource Officers (SROs), district security, and administrators who provide crisis intervention support for students, families, and staff.

For more grief counseling resources, click here .

If you're a school district looking for support, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Education
Pueblo, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grief Counseling#Covid#Support Group#Middle Schools#D11#Diversus Health#Pueblo Pro Bono#Academy District 20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy