Mastercard installing more solar panels at O'Fallon, Missouri, operations center
Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) plans to install more solar canopies to cover surface parking at its massive operations center at 2200 Mastercard Blvd. in O'Fallon, Missouri. The credit card giant plans to cover an additional 662 parking spaces with the canopies, steel structures topped with solar panels, said David Woods, O'Fallon's director of planning. Mastercard already has 559 spaces covered with the canopies, he said.www.bizjournals.com
