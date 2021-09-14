Luis Mariano Martinez, Jr.59, of Paint Bank died Saturday September 4, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 10, 1962, in Havana Cuba, to the late Luis M. Martinez, Sr. and Isabel Ruiz Martinez.

Luis was a self-employed contractor for many years.

Surviving his daughter Elizabeth Davidson of Howell NJ. son Zachary Loria of Neptune NJ. and one sister Isabelle Martinez of Charleston SC., one brother Mariano Martinez of Bridgewater NJ.

In keeping with his wishes his body has been cremated.

A service will be held at later date in New Jersey.

Arrangements are being handle by Arritt Funeral Home in Covington.

Online condolence can be made to arrittfuneralhome.com

The post Luis Martinez appeared first on The West Virginian .