A warm, mostly sunny Tuesday

High pressure will keep the area dry today although there could be a few isolated showers in eastern Montana. We’ll be warming up this afternoon and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring daytime temperatures back down on Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower or two will be possible Thursday morning in Yellowstone County.

Saturday aims to be the warmest day of the week before another cold front swings through by the evening. Scattered showers will follow in behind the front Sunday and Monday and there could be snow or a mix in the Beartooths and Bighorns.

Surface smoke looks to be light again today with some thickening possible in the middle of the afternoon. Air quality will be good to fair.

Expecting windy conditions Wednesday along the Beartooth foothills with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds return Friday and Saturday with gusts between 50-60 mph possible. Billings could see gusts between 20-30 mph both days.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to around 80° today, low to upper 80s tomorrow, mid 60s to low 70s Thursday, upper 60s to mid 70s Friday, low to upper 80s Saturday then mid 60s to mid 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 40s to low 50s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

