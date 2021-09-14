CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yellowstone County, MT

A warm, mostly sunny Tuesday

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CzOH_0bvTkOQc00

Good morning.

High pressure will keep the area dry today although there could be a few isolated showers in eastern Montana. We’ll be warming up this afternoon and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will bring daytime temperatures back down on Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower or two will be possible Thursday morning in Yellowstone County.

Saturday aims to be the warmest day of the week before another cold front swings through by the evening. Scattered showers will follow in behind the front Sunday and Monday and there could be snow or a mix in the Beartooths and Bighorns.

Surface smoke looks to be light again today with some thickening possible in the middle of the afternoon. Air quality will be good to fair.

Expecting windy conditions Wednesday along the Beartooth foothills with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds return Friday and Saturday with gusts between 50-60 mph possible. Billings could see gusts between 20-30 mph both days.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to around 80° today, low to upper 80s tomorrow, mid 60s to low 70s Thursday, upper 60s to mid 70s Friday, low to upper 80s Saturday then mid 60s to mid 70s on Sunday. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 40s to low 50s through early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

A beautiful first day of Fall

Downslope flow will continue to warm us up today as we reach into the mid 80s on this first day of Fall which officially arrives at 1:21 PM. A weak cold front moves through tonight bringing more seasonal daytime highs tomorrow and Friday before another warm up comes for the weekend into the first part of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Fall weather is the pumpkin spice of life.

After a warm Wednesday afternoon, temperatures back off Thursday and Friday to pretty nice fall weather. But more of the warm afternoons are still to come. The Livingston foothills area will continue to gust up to 35 mph through Wednesday evening as a cold front moves past. Overnight, this will shift the winds to the northwest.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Quiet the rest of the week

Ridging (high pressure) will stay with us for the rest of the week keeping conditions dry. We’ll warm up the next few days due to downslope flow and will reach the 80s tomorrow- the first day of Fall. It will also be dry and breezy, so there will be an elevated fire risk tomorrow through Friday, but it will not be a critical risk as of now.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
State
Montana State
Q2 News

Early fall weather is easy going

Showers winding down Monday evening across Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming have created some mountain snow and a few isolated thunderstorms. After a quiet and cool overnight, temperatures Tuesday morning will start near freezing int he mountain foothills to the low 40s in the plains. By afternoon, expect Tuesday to be mainly sunny with a light wind and highs of 65 to 75.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Scattered showers today, Dry rest of the week

Cooler air continues to blanket the area and Billings may struggle to get out of the 50s today. A trough (disturbance) will move east across the region kicking up showers and perhaps a weak thunderstorm or two this afternoon into the early evening. There’ll be a decent chance of more snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Summer? Fall Is On The Horizon!

A much cooler day today with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Rain showers across the area and even some snow in the higher elevations. Overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas might dip down into the 30s.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Beartooths#Bighorns
Q2 News

Lots of changes through the weekend

After the coolest morning so far this season on Friday, we rebound to close to record highs by Saturday afternoon. But that transition comes with wind and critical wildfire conditions. Most of the area will be under a Red Flag Warning for fire risk through Saturday evening.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Chilly tonight with changes ahead

After a somewhat blustery day Thursday, Friday morning will be chilly. Most of southern Montana and northern Wyoming will be in the 30s to start. By the afternoon, temperatures will recover to mainly the 70s for highs which is typical for mid-September. Expect a mix of clouds and sun.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Warm, dry and windy

It should be another gorgeous day across the area, but there will be a Red Flag Warning in effect due to very low humidity and gusty winds. It will be warmer today as an approaching cold front will compress air out ahead of it heating temperatures up into the mid 80s if not warmer. The front passes through tonight and drags in much cooler air on Thursday. A few isolated showers will be possible tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy