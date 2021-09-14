CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Naval War College instructor sentenced to life in prison after confessing to molestation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former faculty member at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to life in prison after confessing in the course of a child pornography investigation that he had sexually abused his minor child. Ronald W. Zenga, a retired Navy pilot, was arrested...

