In 'Harlem Shuffle,' Colson Whitehead Masters a New Genre: The Crime Caper

By Adrienne Westenfeld
Esquire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was a beautiful night to be out in the city and up to no good," writes Colson Whitehead in Harlem Shuffle, transporting us to an electric New York City night of bad deeds and big payouts. These wayward nights are the bread and butter of Harlem Shuffle, a dazzling...

www.esquire.com

The Crusader Newspaper

Dawn Turner discusses her new memoir; Colson Whitehead headlines Printers Row Lit Fest

Printers Row Lit Fest, the largest free outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest, is pleased to announce that two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Book Award winner Colson Whitehead—author of The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys—will appear on the closing day of this year’s festival and discuss his new book Harlem Shuffle in a conversation with Dr. Ivy Wilson.
CHICAGO, IL
Vulture

How Colson Whitehead Pulled It Off

Before Colson Whitehead wrote his first novel — 1999’s The Intuitionist, a mystery following a Black elevator inspector — he was a music and television critic at The Village Voice. (“To alter a little Ralph Ellison,” Whitehead’s 1993 review of rap group Digable Planets’ debut album Reachin’ begins, “jazz will make you, and jazz will unmake you.”) A little over two decades later, he’s preparing to attend the prime-time Emmy broadcast he used to write about for work, where the director Barry Jenkins and his beautiful, harrowing adaptation of Whitehead’s 2016 opus, The Underground Railroad — which follows a Georgia slave through a long, arduous trek toward freedom across a string of grisly scenes — are up for awards.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Harlem Shuffle

The following is from Colson Whitehead's new novel, Harlem Shuffle. Whitehead is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of ten works of fiction and nonfiction, and is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, for The Nickel Boys and The Underground Railroad, which also won the National Book Award. A recipient of MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, he lives in New York City.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Colson Whitehead Is Still Just Doing His Weird Thing

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. Colson...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Colson Whitehead: Why a Heist Novel Was the Best Way to Tell the Story of New York

There’s the New York we see. The streets and neighborhoods, townhouses and office buildings, stoops and bodegas. That’s a damn good city, electric and irrepressible, but there’s another place just beyond that surface and it’s populated by our ambitions. A city of nighthawks and hustlers. Around every corner, a new scheme. That’s the heady undergirding of Colson Whitehead’s newest novel, Harlem Shuffle (Doubleday, 2021).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Colson Whitehead's Latest Gives Readers A Half-Crook You'll Wholly Love

A heist with a cast of zany characters, tongue-in-cheek dialogue, questionable criminal skills, and of course, a bumbling, incompetent thief or two are undoubtedly part of the charm of Colson Whitehead's Harlem Shuffle. But the novel is also a powerful tale of a man's love for his family and the neighborhood where he lives. And the man at the center of that tale is a devastatingly enjoyable character who has a true gift for words — if not always the smartest actions.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bocamag.com

Cosmic Quests, Cuban History, Harlem Shuffles: New Book Picks

According to Mitch Kaplan of Books & Books, September is a particularly strong month for new releases—as evidenced by these four wide-ranging but critically acclaimed books on a wide variety of themes and topics, from a gripping read about a heist gone wrong in 1960s Harlem to a father who looks to the stars to help figure out his troubled son.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shondaland.com

Colson Whitehead’s New Novel Is a Delight

Colson Whitehead’s new novel, Harlem Shuffle, is a blast. It’s a heist story set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in Harlem. It brings the community to life with vibrant details about, say, the coffee shop at the Hotel Theresa, as well as a window into which bakery might be a front for illicit business.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Third Coast Review

Review: Dating & New York Channels Classic RomComs But Never Quite Creates Something New in the Genre

Dating & New York , perhaps the first true romantic comedy of the roaring ’20s, very much wants to be the When Harry Met Sally for the Tiktok generation. It nearly gets there, too. Time and again, writer/director Jonah Feingold pays very clear homage to what might just be the best romcom of all time, often cribbing entire scenes from the Nora Ephron-written masterpiece and reimagining them for this millennium. If it weren’t done with such clear affection and appreciation, it would be annoying. But Feingold, here making his writing and directing debut, clearly knows from whence he came and he’s not afraid to pay his respects. That coupled with a central couple so charming they’re endlessly watchable make the film something quite modern, enjoyable and sweet, if not always profound or terribly deep.
ENTERTAINMENT
