Roundup: Met Gala 2021; Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Trailer; Woolly Mammoths Back?

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
 8 days ago

Cryptocurrency called Litecoin spikes after false report claims Walmart will accept it as currency... Are woolly mammoths back? Not yet, but one entrepreneur is funding a science team to resurrect them... Ted Lasso stars and writers secure huge payday for Season 3... Capitol police arrest man with machete, bayonet in car painted with swastika near DNC HQ... Tesla opens a showroom on Native American land in New Mexico... Texas man arrested after shooting couple because they voted for Joe Biden... 'A Football Life' will return on NFL Network this Friday... Jeff Bridges' cancer is in remission... Dutch court rules Uber drivers are employees and not contractors... Houston woman fatally shoots 'peeping Tom' outside her window... ‘Catastrophic’ supervolcano eruption much more likely than previously thought, scientists warn... NBA refs say agreeing to vaccine mandate was "easy"...

Rolling Stone

Colin Kaepernick Carves Out His Own Path in New Trailer for ‘Colin Black & White’

UPDATE (9/13): Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series based on the life of football player and activist, Colin Kaepernick. The clip for Colin Black & White features contemporary narration from Kaepernick, mixed with scenes from the show, in which Jaden Michael portrays the future quarterback as a teenager. ** Netflix has announced that Colin Black & White, the limited series about the life of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, will premiere on the streaming service on October 29th. The six-episode series, created and produced by Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick, is a coming of age story about Kaepernick’s pre-NFL youth, “tackling the obstacles...
NFL
blackfilm.com

Netflix Trailer & Art Debut For ‘COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE’

The official teaser and teaser art debut for COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE, is out. The bold new limited series, co-created by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, is set to launch on Netflix with six 30-minute episodes on October 29, 2021. Colin in Black & White chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Netflix Releases Teaser For Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay's 'Colin in Black & White'

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming series from co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, Colin in Black & White. The six-episode limited series features Jaden Michael as a young Colin before he becomes the cultural icon and activist known to the world today. The streaming site describes the show as a coming-of-age story that follows the former NFL player during his youth as he tackles the obstacles of race, class and culture as a Black adopted child of a white family.
NFL
newsnet5

Kaepernick's new Netflix series to be released Oct. 29

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming limited drama series about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's life as a teenager. The series "Colin in Black & White" will be released on Netflix on Oct. 29. Kaepernick released the trailer to the long-awaited show on Monday. The show, about Kaepernick's...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Famous Mexican TV Host Is on the Run After Allegedly Embezzling $146 Million

MEXICO CITY — A famous Mexican television host is on the lam after being accused of embezzling billions of pesos. Inés Gómez Mont and her lawyer husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, reportedly fled Mexico as the authorities prepared to issue an arrest warrant against the couple alleging illicit enrichment and embezzlement. The Mexican prosecutor's office has begun the process of requesting Interpol to issue an international red notice for both Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga, who are believed to be hiding out in the United States.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Iman Shumpert Must Win 'Dancing With the Stars'

Iman Shumpert is on Dancing With the Stars and as a sports and pop culture website, we must encourage you to vote for him. I have no idea how you do that, but it probably involves tweeting or a text message where standard rates apply. Here's his first dance, a jive to Outkast's "Hey Ya."
TV & VIDEOS
