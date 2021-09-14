Lost Colony dig open to public interested in solving 400-year-old mystery

Archaeologists will probe the mystery of what happened to the first British colony in America with a new dig along North Carolina's coast.

A group of 115 men, women and children who settled in Dare County in 1587 later became known as the Lost Colony. Their leader John White returned to England for supplies but could not return until 1590 because of the Anglo-Spanish War.

When White returned, the settlers had vanished. White found a fortified but abandoned settlement, the word "CROATOAN" carved into the fence guarding the settlement and "CRO" carved into a tree.

In the proceeding four centuries, the mystery of the Lost Colony has perplexed countless people.

From Sept. 15-24 archaeologists will dig for clues into the mystery at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.

"The upcoming dig offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in the fate of the Lost Colony to watch professional archaeologists at work," National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said.

This dig will focus on several different sites, including areas where numerous artifacts have already been uncovered as well as new areas that were surveyed in 2016 using ground-penetrating radar.