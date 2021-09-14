CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Colony dig open to public interested in solving 400-year-old mystery

Archaeologists will probe the mystery of what happened to the first British colony in America with a new dig along North Carolina's coast.

A group of 115 men, women and children who settled in Dare County in 1587 later became known as the Lost Colony. Their leader John White returned to England for supplies but could not return until 1590 because of the Anglo-Spanish War.

When White returned, the settlers had vanished. White found a fortified but abandoned settlement, the word "CROATOAN" carved into the fence guarding the settlement and "CRO" carved into a tree.

In the proceeding four centuries, the mystery of the Lost Colony has perplexed countless people.

SEE ALSO: 2 finds in North Carolina offer possible answer to mystery surrounding the Lost Colony

From Sept. 15-24 archaeologists will dig for clues into the mystery at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site.

The dig will be open for public viewing.

"The upcoming dig offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in the fate of the Lost Colony to watch professional archaeologists at work," National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said.

SEE ALSO: 2015 discovery on centuries-old map could hold key to Lost Colony

This dig will focus on several different sites, including areas where numerous artifacts have already been uncovered as well as new areas that were surveyed in 2016 using ground-penetrating radar.

Pat Vaughn Heistand
7d ago

My gggggrandfather was John Vaughn that was from the James Colony and he married pocahontas sister then their offspring married back into the tribe again. So maybe that's what happened to the Lost Colony. people married into the surrounding Indian tribes..

