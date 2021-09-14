CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Betting Firm Sportradar Prices IPO At $27/Share, Starts Trading From Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports betting, products, and services provider Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) priced 19 million shares at $27 per share to raise $513 million in its initial public offering. The Switzerland-based company had expected to price the IPO at $25-$28 per share. In addition, Carsten Koerl, Sportradar's founder and CEO, has...

