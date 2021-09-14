Kate REVIEW – A Gorgeous Disappointment
When the first images from Kate were released in May, the internet lost its mind. The images were striking both for how stylish they looked, and for how absolutely covered in blood star Mary Elizabeth Winstead was. The idea of Winstead playing an assassin in a stylish John Wick school of action movie after her fantastic performance as an assassin in Birds of Prey certainly contributed to the furore. A lot of people have been looking forward to this movie for months now, including me, so it’s no fun to report that it’s a stunningly beautiful disappointment.culturedvultures.com
