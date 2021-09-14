Don't Mistake Correlation with Causation in Your Business

As humans we are creatures of habit. We find a way to do something that is easy and efficient and it is much easier for us to continue doing it the same way over and over again then challenge our preconceived notions of how it should be done. This is even more prevalent when it comes to leadership. You may have been a business owner for a year, five years or maybe ten plus. You have gotten this far doing things a certain way, so why would you bother to change?

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO