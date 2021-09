During lockdown, most of us learnt to love our local parks. After hours cooped up inside, the chance to stretch our legs somewhere green helped keep us sane.By great fortune, my local park, Richmond Park in southwest London also happens to be the capital’s largest, home to 600 deer. As well as ancient oaks and a fine array of birdlife, it is also full of historical intrigue, from the park’s inception under Charles I, to its use as a Second World War military base.During the lockdowns I learnt all about it, watched the seasons change, and began to appreciate...

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO