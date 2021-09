America is the richest country in the world, and 2020 receipts prove it. During the peak of COVID, the U.S. saw the highest growth of financial assets due to tax cuts and an explosive stock market. But as all too many folks know, the prosperity is not very well spread out; in fact, the income gap is widening. Billionaires’ wealth skyrocketed during the pandemic, with data from Forbes finding that as of April 12, 2021, America’s 719 billionaires accounted for more than four times more money ($4.56 trillion) than all 165 million Americans on the bottom of the socioeconomic plane ($1.01 trillion). It wasn’t always this way. Back in 1990, it was the opposite: billionaires held $240 billion of the country’s wealth, while the bottom half of earners had $380 billion combined.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO