CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wilderness Walk: Spurgeon discusses 2021-22 roster

By Thomas P. Williams
hockeywilderness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon spills his guts about the new make-up of the roster and if he thinks he is going to gel with Alex Goligoski and the rest of the new blue line. [NHL dot com]. A very hyped-up prospect, Marat Khusnutdinov rises to the No. 9 spot...

www.hockeywilderness.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Spurgeon readies to captain different-looking club in 2021-22

ST. PAUL -- Jared Spurgeon will be captaining a very different-looking hockey team with training camp on the horizon. The Wild's longest tenured players is one of the hold overs that has survived a roster overhaul in the 24 months since General Manager Bill Guerin arrived on the scene. In...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: The dudes are back

The Minnesota Wild social team blessed us with images of our beloved favorite hockey team practicing together, as they slowly start to get ready for training camp beginning just weeks away. The next installment of our 2021 Top 25 Under 25 ranking is Vladislav Firstov at No. 13. The sneaky...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Parise in Isles colors

While hitting the ice for the first time this summer in a somewhat organized fashion, free agent (sort of) Zach Parise is seen sporting the blue and orange of the New York Islanders, despite not officially signing with them for some weird cap loophole that Lou Lamoriello has figured out.
NHL
chatsports.com

Wilderness Walk: Football!

Hey, the Minnesota Vikings season starts this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Anyways, read our friends. [Daily Norseman]. In our most recent addition to our 2021 Top 25 Under 25 ranking, 2021 first-round pick Carson Lambos makes his debut and is already lifted into the upper echelon of Minnesota Wild future stars. [Hockey Wilderness]
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Alex Goligoski
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 10 Forwards in Detroit Red Wings History

SID ABEL 1938-1952 (LW) Sid Abel spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. At one point and time, he was on a line with other Red Wing greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Abel won three Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1943, 1950, 1952. He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for cash in 1952 but returned to the Red Wings after he retired to be the head coach from 1957-1970.
NHL
chatsports.com

Wilderness Walk: Inching closer

We are just a few weeks away from the beginning of the regular season and training camp is right around the corner. Hopefully some more news happens, but here we are, just hanging out. Speaking of hanging out, the Minnesota Wild are and might not be anywhere near contending but...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Wild 2021-22 Roster Could Really Use a Healthy Marco Rossi

After a terrifying situation with the Coronavirus that has been ever-present since Spring of 2020, Minnesota Wild prospect Marco Rossi is back in the driver seat. At times it looked like the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft wasn’t going to be able to fulfill his NHL dreams. Luckily, with the help of doctors, physicians, and the power of rest, he has been able to return to his pre-Covid-19 form or at least close to it. With that in mind, it means he’ll be headed to Minnesota for development camp, with hopefully a large chance at making the opening night roster. So what exactly can fans look forward to, and what does he bring to a lineup that younger players are slowly taking over?
NHL
chatsports.com

Matt Beaty Part Of Dodgers Roster Discussions ‘Every Day’

Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers dealing with a rash of injuries this season, Matt Beaty has been the odd man out more times than not. Such was the case when Mookie Betts returned from the injured list last month and Darien Núñez was recalled. Beaty, along with Gavin Lux, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. “Matt has been very good for us for the last few years,” Roberts said at the time.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness#Arizona Coyotes#Khl
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #31 Henry Wilder

Previous Stats: Playing behind all-galaxy goaltender Spencer Knight means that you are going to do a lot of hanging out in the penalty box and opening the bench door, but Wilder filled admirably as the starter while Knight was away at World Juniors last season. His 3.21 GAA and .909 save percentage don’t really tell the story, as the BC roster was pretty shorthanded during those games and he pretty much stole the win for the Eagles in his first career start with some clutch late saves.
HOCKEY
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Heading to Duluth

It’s been a long time, but the Minnesota Wild will be heading to Duluth for some relaxation and practice before the season gets going. After the final preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks, they will be heading to their quasi vacation home before heading down to southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks in their season opener.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

CANADIENS REVEAL 2021 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER

The Montreal Canadiens released their 2021 rookie camp roster on Friday afternoon. The roster includes 27 players in total (16 forwards, 8 defencemen, 3 goaltenders), six of whom were selected in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Among those participating are Kaiden Guhle, Mattias Norlinder, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Cam Hillis, Jan Mysak,...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Rossi determined to make Wild’s roster out of camp

Marco Rossi settled some nerves on Wednesday. After the first practice during the Minnesota Wild’s rookie showcase this week, he was able to speak freely to the media about his traumatic and stressful year. Overcoming a heart condition caused by his COVID-19 diagnosis and going through the experience of not...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Questions facing the Minnesota Wild in 2021-2022

We are approaching the start of a brand new 82-game season. Players are leaving their home countries and states to join the team here in Minnesota. Some are coming from up north or around the corner. We see the fresh sheet of ice as we get excited for another season to start. There's excitement surrounding the state of hockey. Now we look at some questions that need to be answered or will be answered throughout the season.
NHL
texasstars.com

Dallas Stars Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the club's roster for the 2021-22 training camp. The camp roster features 61 players, including 35 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders. The team's annual training camp will run from Thursday, Sept. 23 to Saturday, Oct. 9 at Comerica Center, the team's...
NHL
chatsports.com

Wilderness Walk: Wild nationally televised games announced

The #mnwild announced today 13 games will be nationally televised during the 2021-22 NHL season. Minnesota’s national broadcast schedule features one game on ABC, two contests on ESPN, five games on ESPN+/Hulu and five contests on TNT. pic.twitter.com/a3Y4YzjzHg. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) September 16, 2021. While technically it is...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

The Minnesota Wild need to offersheet St.Louis Blues center Robert Thomas

It's almost training camp and we are still awaiting to hear the news from Michael Russo that the Minnesota Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to a 5-year contract worth $45 million ($9M AAV). So far we haven't heard anything. So my attention is shifting towards training camp. The youngsters are preparing to play the Chicago Balckhawks prospects this week as this will give us a vision where the youngsters are at and the season eventually unfolding. I wrote a while ago about the Wild needing to make cap space and offersheet Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. Of course I have received some backlash because of the fact that the team is handcuffed by the buyouts. So my attention shifts to another RFA who is unsigned and is still very young and can fit in with the Wild's current core of Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Jordan Greenway. They have incoming prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy as well. Robert Thomas fits in with the direction this team is going and won't cost an arm and a leg to keep him financially neither. So Guerin needs to offersheet Thomas.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild Prospect Showcase Gamethread No. 1: Talking About Prospects

It’s the perfect time of year. Every NHL team is on a clean slate and their training camp hasn’t even begun yet. The entire league spotlight is solely on the various prospect showcase tournaments around the continent and the Minnesota Wild are no exception. They will be facing the Chicago...
NHL
FanSided

Which Detroit Red Wings Could Play at the Olympics?

The NHL recently announced plans to allow players to play for their home countries at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games. According to NHL.com, the NHL will take a break from competition from Feb. 2-22 in order to allow players to play in the Olympics. This break will also coincide with the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. The Detroit Red Wings have several players who could play for their home countries. Here is a list of players who could get the opportunity to play in Beijing.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy