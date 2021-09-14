Wilderness Walk: Spurgeon discusses 2021-22 roster

It's almost training camp and we are still awaiting to hear the news from Michael Russo that the Minnesota Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to a 5-year contract worth $45 million ($9M AAV). So far we haven't heard anything. So my attention is shifting towards training camp. The youngsters are preparing to play the Chicago Balckhawks prospects this week as this will give us a vision where the youngsters are at and the season eventually unfolding. I wrote a while ago about the Wild needing to make cap space and offersheet Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. Of course I have received some backlash because of the fact that the team is handcuffed by the buyouts. So my attention shifts to another RFA who is unsigned and is still very young and can fit in with the Wild's current core of Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Jordan Greenway. They have incoming prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy as well. Robert Thomas fits in with the direction this team is going and won't cost an arm and a leg to keep him financially neither. So Guerin needs to offersheet Thomas.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO