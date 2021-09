This CEO predicts challenges ahead and suggests HR will need forward-thinking hiring offerings to attract talent. July 2021 was a positive month for the U.S. for many reasons. Vaccines became accessible on-demand for almost everyone who needs them in our country. Restaurants and entertainment venues began increasing their capacities and opening their doors to more individuals. It also saw the largest uptick in job gains and unemployment rates since the pandemic started.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO