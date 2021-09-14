CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Beats Solo 3, Powerbeats Pro get huge price cuts at Amazon today

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re thinking about upgrading your existing headphones, then you need to check out the Beats headphone deals going on now at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for just $132, marked down from their regular price of $200 for a savings of $68. Or snag a pair of the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for just $200, marked down $50 from their regular price of $250. Whether you’re looking for noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones for streaming, recording, or listening, or for discreet and portable in-ear earbuds for your daily commute or for working out at the gym, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for in these Beats headphones.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

At Amazon today, you can buy the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator for just $180, saving you $43 on the usual deal. If you need a new power generator for your camping trips or any road trips you have planned, or simply because your home suffers from a lot of power outages, you’ll be delighted by how useful this portable power generator can be. Be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save over $300 with this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal at Walmart

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from different retailers, giving you the chance to purchase a massive screen for your home theater setup for cheaper than usual. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin by browsing Walmart TV deals, which includes a $312 discount for this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV that brings its price down to just $388, from its original price of $700.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Beats Headphones#In Ear Headphones#Fast Fuel#Jbuds Air Icon#Digital Trends
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

These foldable phones just got unexpected price cuts at Amazon

Foldable smartphones are all the rage right now, but because they don’t come cheap, shoppers are always checking if their prices are reduced in smartphone deals and Samsung Galaxy deals. These mobile devices are becoming more durable and reliable with every release, and now is a good time to invest in a foldable smartphone from the likes of Microsoft and Samsung.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

If you’ve been curious about smartwatches, this is the time to grab one. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $130, marked down $20 from its regular price of $150. Or choose the Apple Watch Series 5 with stainless steel case and sport band in gold for just $459, marked down from its regular price of $749 for a huge savings of $290. Prime members will get free two-day shipping and returns on these smartwatches. Perfect for tracking daily activity and exercise, keeping in touch on the go, streaming music, and more, smartwatches are wearable tech that can benefit anyone.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go gets $150 price cut at Best Buy

For parents who are planning to take advantage of student laptop deals to equip their children for the new school year, Microsoft devices from Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals are highly recommended. Best Buy, a reliable source of discounts for Microsoft’s products, is currently selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go at $150 off, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Connect Roku to Wi-Fi Without a Remote

If you find your Roku isn't connecting to your Wi-Fi network, and you also can't seem to find your remote, you might feel completely lost on what to do. However, there is a solution. As long as you have a smartphone, you control your Roku by downloading the Roku app.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

We can’t believe it — best-selling bed sheets with 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews are just $24 today! Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Staples

Whether you’re looking for a new tablet to take back to school or to the office, to tackle a creative project, or to keep the kids entertained during long trips, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet. Right now, you can get this top-of-the-line tablet on sale at Staples for just $1,000, marked down from its regular price of $1,200 for a savings of $200. Get it now while these fall tablet and laptop deals are still going on.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

2020 MacBook Air gets a nice discount at Amazon today

Whether you’re searching for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or for student laptop deals to equip your child for college, it’s highly recommended that you go for MacBook deals. Apple’s laptops may be expensive, but they’re certainly worth every penny because of their performance. A prime example is the 2020 MacBook Air, the 512GB version of which is available from Amazon for $1,150, after a $99 discount to its original price of $1,249.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Amazon Echo Frames get a limited-time deal today — save $70

Digital assistants have provided extreme convenience inside our homes, and with Amazon Echo deals, more families will be able to enjoy the features of Alexa. If you want the digital assistant with you at all times, there’s an alternative to smartphone deals and smartwatch deals in the form of the Amazon Echo Frames. The second-generation version of the smart sunglasses with polarized lenses are available from Amazon at $70 off, bringing their price down to just $200 from their original price of $270.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Today's best Amazon deal is this mesh Wi-Fi system for 30% off

Labor Day may be over, but September sales have begun and there are plenty of Amazon deals ripe for the picking. One such deal can help blanket your home in Wi-Fi, which is especially useful for those still working from home. For a limited time, Amazon has its Eero Mesh...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Get Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live for their lowest price ever at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Buds line has consistently been some of the best wireless earbuds available, and the Galaxy Buds Live are no different, so long as you have bean-shaped ears. Jokes aside, for people like my wife whose ears are too small for conventional in-ear earbuds, the Buds Live are a great alternative thanks to their sound quality and the inclusion of ANC. If you're in the market to buy some, now would be a good time, with the Buds Live seeing a $65 discount in the US and up to £109 off in the UK, courtesy of Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Amazon slashes AirPods to $114, AirPods Pro $179.99

New price drops are hitting AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro at Amazon, delivering the cheapest prices on the wireless earphones. Pre-Apple Event deals Apple Event deals offer fans anywhere from$40 to $70 off AirPods at Amazon, with AirPods Pro back on sale for $179.99. Several of the AirPods deals are...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy