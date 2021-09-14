This 3-Step Guide Will Help You Make a Vegetarian Lunch You'll Actually Look Forward to Eating
"A healthy, delicious lunch can lift your mood, fuel you through the afternoon, and increase your overall well-being," says Heidi Swanson, a two-time James Beard Award winner and the author of the best-selling cookbook Super Natural Simple (Buy It, $15, amazon.com). "Level up yours by boosting the flavor with dressings, drizzles, and crunchy toppings that also lend a nutritional punch and color. Bright salads, soups, and bowls tend to be packed with vitamins and minerals. Plus, they're beautiful to sit down to."
