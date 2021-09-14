CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This 3-Step Guide Will Help You Make a Vegetarian Lunch You'll Actually Look Forward to Eating

By Laura Rege
SHAPE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"A healthy, delicious lunch can lift your mood, fuel you through the afternoon, and increase your overall well-being," says Heidi Swanson, a two-time James Beard Award winner and the author of the best-selling cookbook Super Natural Simple (Buy It, $15, amazon.com). "Level up yours by boosting the flavor with dressings, drizzles, and crunchy toppings that also lend a nutritional punch and color. Bright salads, soups, and bowls tend to be packed with vitamins and minerals. Plus, they're beautiful to sit down to."

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Add Oil#Soups#Hot Oil#Food Drink#Super Natural Simple#Amazon Com#Quinoa#Bold Add Ins A#Nori Peanut Crunch#Magic Green Herby Drizzle
30Seconds

30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This is an all-natural dessert that you'll feel good about eating!

Eleanor's Cream Food Truck was founded by brother and sister team Marc Favreau and Rachel Knight. Their truck serves up Coconut Cream, a unique, simple frozen dessert that is made with simple ingredients, with no artificial flavors or coloring. They say it's a dessert you'll actually feel good about eating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

7 Shelf-Stable School Lunches Kids'll Actually Eat

Welcome to Kids & the Kitchen, our new landing pad for parents who love to cook. Head this way for kid-friendly recipes, helpful tips, and heartwarming stories galore—all from real-life parents and their little ones. A very specific sort of terror washes over parents when they realize their kid is...
RECIPES
vacationstravel.com

There’s a wine that will actually help you lose weight?

There’s a way to sip your way out of those extra lockdown kilos thanks to the Lighten Up wine range by Tempus Two. The lower alcohol and reduced-calorie wine range is made with ‘spinning cone technology’. It removes alcohol using a lower temperature that is gentler on the wine without...
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

This Trick Could Help You Set Healthy Habits You'll Actually Stick To, Study Finds

If short-lived New Year's resolutions have taught us anything, it's that setting new goals is easy, but actually following through with them can feel pretty challenging. Luckily, a study published in JAMA Cardiology found the key to creating lasting habits: It's all about setting your own exercise goals and engaging in them ASAP.
YOGA
Well+Good

5 Stretches That’ll Help You Touch the Ground in Forward Folds

Ever looked around your yoga class and wondered how TF seemingly everyone except for you is able to touch the ground in forward fold? Yeah, well, same. But you can get there, too—it just takes a little patience and some simple flexibility exercises. "If you are unable to touch the floor, you'll want to spend time focusing on opening the posterior muscles in the body—calves, hamstrings, glutes, and low back," says Mirror trainer Pilin Anice. Yep, that means it's time to stretch.
WORKOUTS
SPY

Best Dark Chocolates to Satisfy Your Sweet (but Not Too Sweet) Tooth

Chocolate is among the most beloved delicacies globally, but we all have our own particular way of enjoying this treat. While some may prefer the sweetness of milk chocolate or white chocolate, others prefer the pure spicy richness of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is unique to other chocolates in that it has valid health benefits. It’s not just delicious but also a powerful source of antioxidants and may even reduce the risk of heart disease. But chances are we are not eating that after dinner square of dark chocolate, ideally paired with a glass of red wine, just because of the health...
FOOD & DRINKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to prep school lunches that are quick to make and eat

For many parents, back to school also means back to packing lunches for the kids. Packing lunches can be a time consuming and frustrating chore, especially if those lunches are coming home half-eaten. With new COVID-19 protocols in place at many schools, fewer students are seated to eat together during lunch, meaning shorter meal times for most.
FOOD & DRINKS
SHAPE

This 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Tastes Like an Actual Slice of Pie

Everyone loves to hate on pumpkin spice-flavored beverages, but it's time you face the facts: These orange-tinted, cinnamony sips spread joy every autumn and, despite the "basic" label, can taste really good. So this season, leave your preconceptions at the door and try whipping up this mouth-watering pumpkin spice smoothie,...
FOOD & DRINKS
ocmomblog.com

Tips To Help You Eat More Healthy Foods And Avoid Fast-food

It can be hard to find time to cook healthy food every day, but the benefits are worth it. It is important for everyone’s well-being to eat healthy foods, and there are many options available when you think about food in a different way. Here are some tips for finding healthy foods that will help you avoid fast food!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy