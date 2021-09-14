CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Dominates the Emmy Craft Awards Across the Board

Cover picture for the articleAfter becoming the must-see cultural phenomenon last year during the pandemic, Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” dominated the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend with nine awards. Scott Frank’s Cold War-era limited series about orphan chess prodigy Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) was honored across the board for casting, cinematography, period costumes, editing, period makeup (non-prosthetic), original dramatic score (Carlos Rafael Rivera), production design, sound editing, and sound mixing.

CBS LA

The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday evening, winning as best drama and comedy series while sweeping or nearly sweeping top performance honors in their respective genres. In addition to its top drama award, “The Crown” collected lead acting honors for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor and supporting prizes for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. “Ted Lasso” earned a lead-actor Emmy for co-creator Jason Sudeikis and supporting honors for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” scored the Emmy for outstanding limited/anthology series or movie, while also winning a prize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Emmys: Zero Actors of Color Win During Primetime Ceremony Full of Diversity Platitudes

It’s been a year, and many of us retreated to the world of television. In a way, television helped us identify with people in a year where we couldn’t be connected, and that led to a lot of fantastically diverse work. But you don’t see that reflected in this year’s Emmy winners. Nature is healing and #EmmysSoWhite is back with a vengeance. Much like last year and the year prior, Black nominees were represented in several categories and there were a few, specifically Best Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology, where Black and Latino nominees outnumbered white actors. The hope...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: TV Review

It took around five minutes for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast to get awkward. We’d made it through the fairly arbitrary tribute to television scored to the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” Maybe you were amused by Rita Wilson rapping and by the TV Academy making room for Lil Dicky onstage despite ignoring Dave completely, but even if you weren’t amused, it was over quickly and it appeared that host Cedric the Entertainer wasn’t even going to do a monologue and we went straight to Seth Rogen presenting the night’s first award. “There are way too many of us in this...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Shut Out at the Emmys, as TV Academy Snubs Barry Jenkins’ Masterpiece

“The Underground Railroad” has been shut out of the 2021 Emmy Awards. After receiving seven nominations, including recognition for showrunner Barry Jenkins (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series) and the series overall (Outstanding Limited Series), the Amazon Prime Video original lost all seven categories over two weekends of Emmy presentations. Competition was fierce, among limited series in particular. “WandaVision,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “I May Destroy You” all earned more nominations than “The Underground Railroad,” and they all earned at least one trophy. Many considered the Limited Series categories to be the most competitive, meaning certain programs would...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

2021 Emmys explained: ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ are big winners, and all made history

The entertainment business has changed a lot over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not least of all the television industry. Thanks to myriad COVID-related production delays, a number of 2020 Emmy nominees and winners didn’t air episodes in time for this year’s awards cycle, which means we’re guaranteed first-time winners in many categories. So who won, who upset (because there are almost always upsets), and who made history when trophies were bestowed on Sunday night, September 19? Scroll down for our 2021 Emmys live blog with analysis of the winners as they’re announced, and check out the...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

'The Queen's Gambit' Leads Winners on Night One of Creative Arts Emmys

“The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Crown” and “Pose” were among the top winners on Saturday as the first wave of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out in downtown Los Angeles. Netflix prevailed among networks and platforms with 12 wins, paced by seven trophies...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Netflix Snags Its First Series Award as ‘The Crown’ Wins Best Drama

Netflix, which was the first streaming service to land a Primetime Emmy Award nomination back in 2013, but was beaten to series wins by competitors Hulu and Amazon Prime, has finally snagged a series award of its own — two, to be exact. The fourth season of The Crown, Peter Morgan’s opus about the British royal family, was awarded the best drama series prize during the 2021 Emmys telecast on Sunday night, prevailing over formidable competition including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, FX’s Pose, NBC’s This Is Us and fellow Netflix nominee Bridgerton. A few moments...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Emmy Experts slugfest: Just how much will ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ dominate? Our final predictions [WATCH]

Will “Ted Lasso” and “The Queen’s Gambit” take “The Crown” at Sunday’s Emmy Awards? Certainly looks like it. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are back to make their final predictions before Sunday’s ceremony, and they are feeling like it’s gonna be a three-man show. Like everyone, we’ve made adjustments since the Creative Arts Awards over the weekend, during which “The Queen’s Gambit” won nine of its 12 categories. It has six categories left at the main ceremony and needs four wins to tie “John Adams'” record of 13 awards in one year. With so much widespread...
MOVIES
Dayton Daily News

Emmys: ‘Crown,’ ‘Lasso,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,' streaming triumph

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” combined with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” to sweep top series honors at the Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry. "I’m at a loss for words,” said Peter...
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Netflix Wins Most Emmys for First Time Ever, 'The Crown' and 'Queen's Gambit' Top 2021 Awards Haul

Emmys than any other network or platform for the first time ever, with the streaming giant nabbing 44 awards total in 2021. Not only did Netflix take home the most Emmys for the year, but it did so while winning more than double the total number of awards of its nearest competition. HBO and HBO Max, by comparison, won 19 awards in total. Netflix also more than doubled its total wins from last year, when it won 21 statuettes.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Emmy Awards 2021: Fans mock Queen’s Gambit director for ‘never-ending’ acceptance speech

The Queen’s Gambit writer and director Scott Frank was called out on Twitter after his acceptance speech overran significantly.Frank pushed through his speech for over two minutes, despite the wrap-up music playing several times. All winners were given a strict 45-second time slot. The director won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the Anya-Taylor Joy-led Netflix series.In his speech, he thanked Joy among many others involved in the show and his personal life. At one point, he responded to the music saying “Really?” but continued to press on...
MOVIES
AFP

Emmy winners in key categories

Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday. On the comedy side, "Ted Lasso" was the big winner, taking home the Emmy for best comedy, best actor, best supporting actor and actress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chessbase.com

"The Queen's Gambit": Eleven Emmys and a lawsuit

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

As Emmy Voters Lean Into Frontrunner Acting Sweeps, They Lose Sight of TV’s Range

In looking at the acting winners of Sunday’s Emmy awards, it was startling and even frustrating to realize just how thoroughly three shows dominated in the three genres of comedy, drama, and limited series. Ten of 12 acting categories went to performers from “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” and “Mare of Easttown.” Whereas last year’s “Schitt’s Creek” sweep felt like a startling aberration at the time, the 2021 Emmys indicated that, perhaps, a frontrunner dominating its genre might well become the norm. Every one of the winners from “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “Mare of Easttown” — from breakout stars like Hannah...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

44 Emmys for Netflix: 13 series win including ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ …

Despite Ken Jeong’s joke that “Netflix’s days are numbered,” the streamer just had its best-ever performance at the Emmy Awards. After nine years of nominations for the biggest prize of the night, Netflix has finally won not one, but two of the top honors with victories in Best Drama Series for “The Crown” and Best Limited Series for “The Queen’s Gambit.” These two programs contributed significantly to Netflix’s best outing at the Emmys. Before Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Netflix had a sizable trophy advantage over its closest streaming and premium cable competitors Disney+ and HBO with 34 victories from the...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

How did ‘The Crown’ sweep the Emmys?

There has never been more good TV than there is in 2021. But fewer TV shows are getting credit for it. At the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, “The Crown” pulled off a clean sweep of its seven drama categories and the comedy races split between just two shows (“Ted Lasso” and “Hacks”). How did this happen? SEEEditors’ morning-after Emmys slugfest: Our favorite moments (Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson) and why voting system needs ‘overhaul’ [WATCH] For years the Emmys decided their winners through a unique judging system where small juries of academy members would view sample episodes and rank them. That system...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Animated Feature: Watch every winners speech from ‘Soul’ to ‘Shrek’

What do an ogre, a clownfish, a rat and a robot have in common? They’ve all been the stars of Academy Award-winning films for Best Animated Feature. Film animation has come a long way since pioneering films such as Walt Disney‘s “Steamboat Willie” (1928) captured the hearts and imagination of a loyal public, making characters like Mickey Mouse a permanent and beloved part of our pop culture. But these films have had a harder time gaining recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 1939, at the 11th awards ceremony, Disney received special recognition for “Snow White and...
MOVIES

