CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 last minute Jack Eichel trades to consider

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offseason is coming to a close and the Jack Eichel issue still has not been resolved. His back and forth with the Buffalo Sabres have not led to a solution for either side and he is still a member of their organization. Once it reached early August without a resolution it was clear it might go on a pause while the NHL goes away for about three weeks but now things are picking back up again. The Chicago Blackhawks would checkmate the Central Division if they landed him via trade.

dawindycity.com

Comments / 1

Related
markerzone.com

ANAHEIM WAS WILLING TO PART WITH BIG NAME IN TRADE FOR JACK EICHEL; BUFFALO REJECTED THE TRADE

As the Jack Eichel saga continues on in Buffalo, there's a report that the Sabres rejected a trade proposal from the Anaheim Ducks for the 24-year-old that would have seen a big name going the other way. In a recent interview with NHL Network Radio, reporter John Hoven stated the Ducks were offering two current roster players, with one of them being goaltender John Gibson.
NHL
NBC Sports

Chicago Blackhawks: 2021-22 NHL season preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. Over the next month we’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Chicago Blackhawks. 2020-21 Season Review. •...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Trade Rumors: Eichel And Subban Updates

NHL trade buzz for Jack Eichel has picked up again. Are the Bruins once again one of the teams in on the former Boston University star and 2015 Hobey Baker Award winner?. What’s the latest on the Bruins-PK Subban NHL trade rumors that were reported here over the last month?
NHL
NHL

Fleury embraces change to Blackhawks after trade from Golden Knights

CHICAGO -- Marc-Andre Fleury received his new goalie mask Thursday. It has the Chicago Blackhawks logo, the four stars from the Flag of Chicago, black and white stripes, and a few feathers. He put it on with his new pads and new Blackhawks uniform, and because the NHL/NHLPA Player Media...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Jonathan Toews
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

New Drama Unfolding In Jack Eichel Saga.

The season is just around the corner and some trade requests have yet to be fulfilled. While the players that made the majority of those requests will show up and play for their current teams, it's clear one player won't. That's Jack Eichel. Eichel has played his final game in...
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Three Players To Have On The Trade Block This Season

The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of different players on their roster, and I want to highlight a few guys that could be on the trade block this season. There are some players on the Blackhawks that probably might be better off being traded at some point this season depending on how things are going. Now, when we talk about all these players keep in mind it depends on how the season is going.
NHL
Bleacher Report

B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Where Should Jack Eichel Be Traded To?

The biggest question of the offseason still remains unanswered: Where will Sabres captain Jack Eichel be plying his trade come the start of the 2021-22 NHL season?. The continued back and forth between Eichel and the Sabres has lasted all summer, with the No. 2 pick overall in the 2015 NHL draft wanting to undergo an artificial disc replacement surgery that has yet to be performed on an NHL player. The Sabres disagree with Eichel and would prefer him to get a more traditional fusion surgery that could sideline him for the majority of this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Central Division
FanSided

Are the Chicago Blackhawks powerless in the rankings?

Yeah! Even if it’s preseason only, and so it sort of feels like it’s not real, the Blackhawks will be on the ice. That means fans will get to see all of the new players suit up, as well as who ends up on the opening night roster. Among all of the possible players, do the Blackhawks have anyone that looks poised to really blow up this year? A short article from NBC’s Adam Gretz doesn’t have a single Blackhawk on the list. Is this justified?
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

VHN Daily: Eichel trade chatter; Remembering Hockey’s loss on 9/11

Youth will be served next week in Arizona at the Coyotes Rookie Tournament, where Vegas Golden Knights forward Peyton Krebs will look to make a positive impression and bring some momentum into the NHL training camp later this month. Zach Parise, the newest member of the New York Islanders, also remembers his late father J.P. who was one of the early Islander heroes with his overtime goal that helped defeat the rival New York Rangers in the 1975 playoffs, and the NHL trade chatter should pick up as Jack Eichel’s people met with the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Captain Jack Eichel back with Sabres for training camp after long offseason

OK, so maybe Jack Eichel hasn’t played his last game for the Buffalo Sabres. Perhaps later this season, if the captain undergoes neck surgery, he could wear blue and gold again. That thought, of course, seemed preposterous not long ago. Eichel wants to be traded. The relationship between the Sabres...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

A FULL BREAKDOWN OF WHAT COULD HAPPEN TO JACK EICHEL IF HE'S NOT TRADED BY THE TIME TRAINING CAMPS OPEN

With training camps set to open in a couple of weeks, time is running out for the Buffalo Sabres to trade Jack Eichel. Eichel has made it clear he does not want to play in Buffalo any longer, but his trade request so far has led to nothing. So, what happens if he's still a member of the Sabres when training camp opens and he's expected to report to the team? The Athletic's John Vogl, who has covered the Sabres for years, has given a full breakdown.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers rumors: Nick Ritchie chose Toronto over Broadway; Jack Eichel; and Henrik Lundqvist to retire a Blueshirt?

The New York Rangers made it a point to revamp their lineup with gritty players that go hard game in and game out. One of those players on their list was forward Nick Ritchie. The 25 year-old, had 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 56 regular-season games and added four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 playoff games with the Boston Bruins last season.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks’ Marc-Andre Fleury- What to Expect in Chicago

When Marc-Andre Fleury arrived in Chicago, Blackhawks fans knew two things about Fleury: he is a fantastic goalie, and he is an even better teammate. Wherever Fleury goes, he is a fan favorite for his skill on the ice and his friendly demeanor off. Despite his great success in Pittsburgh...
NHL
chatsports.com

3 Ways New Jersey Devils Can Help Someone Get Jack Eichel

Dec 2, 2019; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) makes his way to the ice before a game against the New Jersey Devils at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils aren’t getting Jack Eichel. It makes no sense for them...
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Reports on Jonathan Toews are all positive

The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping to be a much better team in 2021-22. They made some big additions like Marc-Andre Fleury, Seth Jones, and Tyler Johnson that should really help them be better. However, as good as those guys are going to be, the biggest key to this team’s success this year is going to be the play of Jonathan Toews.
NHL
Yardbarker

Eichel Situation Will Get Ugly If No Trade Before Sabres’ Training Camp

When it comes to a Jack Eichel trade, the hockey world keeps waiting. There’s been no deal yet, teams seem to come in and out of the picture and there haven’t been any developments when it comes to the team or the player finding common ground on how to deal with his injury situation. With no potential trade in sight, it looks more and more like Eichel returning to the Sabres is a real possibility.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Chicago Blackhawks Announce Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

Finally, it’s here! On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the prospect roster for the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase between them and the Minnesota Wild that will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota this week. The full roster, comprised of fourteen forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders can be found...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
339K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy