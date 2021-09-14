Chicago Blackhawks: 3 last minute Jack Eichel trades to consider

The offseason is coming to a close and the Jack Eichel issue still has not been resolved. His back and forth with the Buffalo Sabres have not led to a solution for either side and he is still a member of their organization. Once it reached early August without a resolution it was clear it might go on a pause while the NHL goes away for about three weeks but now things are picking back up again. The Chicago Blackhawks would checkmate the Central Division if they landed him via trade.